Roy Curtis: 'Winner Klopp's self-absorbed rant straight out of the Alex Ferguson playbook'

Liverpool's Caesar sent the dial of the forever offended hurtling into the red zone by placing an FA Cup fourth round replay with Shrewsbury only marginally below a pandemic in his list of avoid-at-all-cost pathogens.

Entirely missed in the subsequent tiresome hyperventilating is a deeper truth: Contained within his deeply unpopular flourish is just one more characteristic of the German's greatness.

And, perhaps, just one more illustration of why Liverpool, with their ruthless, uncompromising chieftain, continue to reduce Manchester United and their inoffensive capo to an increasingly microscopic speck in their rear-view mirror.

Klopp's moody, self-absorbed rant opened another – in his case, rarely-seen - window to the qualities that distinguish the most celebrated leaders from the rest of the field.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed he will field a youth team in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)

We might call it the Fergie Factor, for this was a move straight from the playbook of the old Manchester laird.

It was self-centred, bullheaded, utterly unreasonable, a PR disaster.

And Liverpool's owners really ought to give their already lavishly remunerated coach a further hefty pay rise for his headstrong, excessive and brilliant flourish.

As with Ferguson in his crimson-faced, hypertensive, us-against-the-world Old Trafford pomp, Klopp didn't care in the slightest about the optics.

Nor should he. His is the insular world view of the competitively obsessive.

There can only be one narrow focus. His world begins and ends with whatever he perceives is required to lead Liverpool from their 30-year league title wilderness.

Any collateral damage to the FA Cup (a time-expired relic long ago wounded beyond salvation) or to supporters of Shrewsbury bothered the Anfield chieftain not a jot.

In the cold, beyond-the-fairytale reality of a multi-billion-pound industry, there is zero room for sentiment.

Alex Ferguson argues with fourth official Alan Wiley during his time as Manchester United manager. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

That romantics and traditionalists - raised on stories of captivating FA Cup narratives - might be offended would not have had a chance of penetrating the armour of Klopp's certainty that he was doing the right thing.

Was he walking on the wrong side of reason when he announced that not only would he field a hugely depleted side for the rematch, but that he himself would not turn up?

Indisputably.

Even if his frustration at yet another fixture being sardined into Liverpool's already claustrophobic season is legitimate, he surely has a moral duty as manager to patrol the sideline.

But for those generals of cutthroat ambition, those obsessive winners, the ones who will not deviate from a masterplan devised to put down all their rivals, moral duty will always be a trifling, secondary consideration.

The late Kobe Bryant, one of the supreme competitors to have stepped into a sporting arena, once spoke of the "ugliness of greatness."

Bryant was referring to the selfishness and absence of reason that are a sometimes-essential weapon in the quest to face down all obstruction and rise to immortality.

Kobe understood that he could be warped by his overwhelming competitive instincts.

Leaders: Manchester United captain Roy Keane and manager Alex Ferguson lead the club to huge success. Photo: Phil Cole/Getty Images

Closer to home, Roy Keane, AP McCoy and Johnny Sexton are among those who have been unable to compromise, unwilling to be proportional with their obsession. Without such mania, they might not have climbed the final rungs of the ladder.

Ferguson's unapologetically blinkered view of the world, one that began and ended with the welfare of Manchester United, was guaranteed to accumulate enemies and invite sanction from the game's authorities.

He didn't care.

If it added even a single percentile to the pursuit of silverware, if it shunted his team a fingernail along in the game of inches, then the Glaswegian felt it his duty to repeatedly stray to the borderlands of malevolence.

Jose Mourinho climbed to football's mountain top, staring down even Ferguson, by espousing the whatever it takes philosophy of Machiavelli's prince.

Because Klopp has such a sunlit personality, because he exudes natural charm, and can call on a million-watt smile, his ferocious competitive edge is sometimes masked.

But he is as fanatically consumed by winning as the most possessed of his predecessors.

You can see it in the frantic sideline urgings, the one-eyed railing at officiating decisions that don’t advance the needs of his team, the violent release of his celebrations.

It is intended as a compliment when we say he can be unreasonable, obstinate, controlling and unyielding.

Could it even slightly wound Liverpool's title challenge if Klopp is on the sideline for the Shrewsbury replay, coaxing a shadow side to give of their best?

Of course not.

But that is to adopt a rational, reasoned world view.

Such perspective is unavailable to sporting obsessives. Klopp had filed the first week of February under "winter break", a week of battery charging for himself and his team.

And now an unwanted FA Cup replay has gatecrashed the vacuum, challenged his need to control every variable.

His reaction is to thrash about in a rage, to place his needs before all others, to showcase the imperative to sometimes reveal, regardless of optics, Kobe's "ugliness of greatness".

To become, in essence, a fuming, insanely competitive, Teutonic Fergie.

In his marvellously over the top reaction, Klopp has illustrated yet again that Liverpool are in safe, winning hands.

Those who continue to cling to some tattered fable championing the "Romance of the Cup" can erupt in sanctimonious and Vesuvian fury.

Klopp, his philosophy more in tune with the pragmatic urgings of Machiavelli than Hans Christian Andersen, will ignore the Utopian whimsy and happily permit the end to justify the means.

