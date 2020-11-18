| 7.1°C Dublin

Ross Byrne call representative of Farrell's limited expectations of Ireland's attacking game on Saturday

Brendan Fanning

Ireland's Ross Byrne in action against Italy during the recent Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Ross Byrne in action against Italy during the recent Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Ross Byrne in action against Italy during the recent Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Ross Byrne in action against Italy during the recent Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ross Byrne’s first start for Ireland – his third cap – ended with what must be the biggest haul of points he’s ever had to load into his kitbag and drag from the scene.

Having gone to a hothouse rugby school, St Michael’s, it’s unlikely he was ever on a side that lumbered 57 points.

When he moved to UCD his AIL career would have accustomed him more to the chore of losing, but even so he was spared that scale of fate.

