Ross Byrne’s first start for Ireland – his third cap – ended with what must be the biggest haul of points he’s ever had to load into his kitbag and drag from the scene.

Having gone to a hothouse rugby school, St Michael’s, it’s unlikely he was ever on a side that lumbered 57 points.

When he moved to UCD his AIL career would have accustomed him more to the chore of losing, but even so he was spared that scale of fate.

Mind you, it was close. College had 58 put on them one day by Cork Con but Byrne, in his first year in the Leinster Academy, was otherwise engaged.

By the time he happened upon the open door that was a starting role against England, Ross Byrne was all grown up. He had started 15 of 22 appearances for Leinster that season. He knew his way around the place.

Joe Schmidt had given him runs off the bench in November internationals against Italy – a handy trip to Chicago – and USA, both behind Joey Carbery. Then came England.

World Cup warm-ups are the least reliable sources in any story. It only happens every four years that you can have two teams in that limbo, with perhaps completely different agendas. They may be at different stages of the strength and conditioning journey.

Their match preparation may have been dominated by an opening game in the World Cup a month later rather than the one in the here and now.

Having added all those ingredients to the mix the taste for Ireland that day in Twickenham was rancid. No one looked more uncomfortable than Byrne.

He was back again in south west London for the Six Nations, earlier this year, coming off the bench for Johnny Sexton. The margin of defeat was half what it had been five months earlier, but that didn’t disguise the lopsidedness of the contest.

On top of his Leinster workload Byrne has had another five runs off the bench for Ireland since then. Saturday will be his ninth cap.

He is not the likely long-term successor to Sexton at 10, but he is solid. Moreover he is less of a risk than running Billy Burns from the start in a game that would pose a massive mental challenge for him.

In reality, Andy Farrell might think Conor Murray is the best option at 10, but he can’t make that call without causing consternation for himself with the designated 10s. That’s the sort of stunt you pull in a World Cup on the other side of the world.

So Farrell will have limited expectations of Ireland’s attacking game on Saturday. He won’t be dreaming of getting off to the flyer Ireland got against Wales that produced a clean break off a lovely starter play before the game had even settled.

It was butchered because Sexton threw an unsympathetic pass in the direction of James Lowe instead of a short, soft one to Robbie Henshaw. But at least Sexton had enough gas to get through the gap when it opened. For all Ross Byrne’s competence, that ain’t on the agenda.

We wonder then what Farrell’s Christmas list comprises. A bit more depth at loose head might be neck and neck with a change in the landscape at outhalf.

With the prop issue it’s not immediately apparent where they are going to come from. At least with 10, there are candidates. They just need to get their names on the ballot.

The immediacy of his brother Harry, and the threat he poses, is hard to miss for Ross Byrne. The younger brother is not Usain Bolt either but he can get through the gears a bit quicker, and his passing game on the gain line increases his value.

Otherwise you have to look to Munster. Joey Carbery’s career may be a series of races where he is called into the pits for one repair or another, but at least we know he would start high up the grid if the mechanics can fix him.

Then there is Jack Crowley. Munster told us that yes, he had been available for selection against the Ospreys in Thomond Park last Sunday.

JJ Hanrahan and Ben Healy had shared that gig. By this point Healy is becoming well acquainted with the demands of the Guinness Pro14, which is good exposure for an Academy player.

Crowley meantime has yet to lace a boot in senior competition. Maybe the culture of the Munster organisation is not to fire out red shirts as you would bibs at training. In normal circumstances that would be fine.

What we have building here is a perfect storm: a very talented player – he was Ireland’s star in the under 20 Six Nations last season – who can’t get a game of rugby, even in a competition which has become a shot to nothing.

Visiting teams come to Leinster, Ulster and Munster with differing versions of a surrender agreement prepared. This makes it an inappropriate preparation for Heineken Champions Cup rugby, let alone Test level. The upside is that it’s easier to throw in young talent to see how they go.

Instead with Ireland we have the opposite with Ross Byrne and Billy Burns on Saturday. There is no hint of excitement that they might set the rugby world talking about Johnny Sexton’s successor. It’s about hoping for the best.