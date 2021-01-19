| 10.5°C Dublin

Rory McIlroy's 77 months without a major victory is the cloud that shuts out all the sun

Roy Curtis

Rory McIlroy. Photo: PA Expand

It is not merely because he clocks in beneath an intense Abu Dhabi desert sun that Rory McIlroy walks back onto his factory floor this week pinned by an unrelenting glare.

Seven years on from the most recent addition to his major portfolio, a PGA victory that seemed to confirm his dominion of the fairways was written on tablets of stone, Rory's story is one of diminishing aura and a search for old certainties.

Irish sport's alpha male enters a new season mining for the kind of unanswerable nuggets of brilliance that once came to him as effortlessly as the launching of a dimpled 1.68-inch diameter white ball into the distant stratosphere.

