It is not merely because he clocks in beneath an intense Abu Dhabi desert sun that Rory McIlroy walks back onto his factory floor this week pinned by an unrelenting glare.

Seven years on from the most recent addition to his major portfolio, a PGA victory that seemed to confirm his dominion of the fairways was written on tablets of stone, Rory's story is one of diminishing aura and a search for old certainties.

Irish sport's alpha male enters a new season mining for the kind of unanswerable nuggets of brilliance that once came to him as effortlessly as the launching of a dimpled 1.68-inch diameter white ball into the distant stratosphere.

What version of this freakish natural talent will 2021 – the year of Pádraig Harrington's Ryder Cup and (Covid-permitting) an Olympic summer - reveal to the world?

In rarefied major terrain it feels as if the burden of the credentials McIlroy announced in surging like a golfing comet across the first half of the last decade has come to resemble a deadweight on sagging shoulders.

On the sport's four Himalayan peaks, those quartet of weeks where the record books are carefully parsed and Rory is measured against the game's immortals, the kind of glories that, in his younger days, seemed a birthright, continue to slip through his fingers like grains of Persian Gulf sand.

(Left to right) Justin Thomas of the United States of America, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Lee Westwood of England pose for a photograph during practice ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

(Left to right) Justin Thomas of the United States of America, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Lee Westwood of England pose for a photograph during practice ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Dublin had not won the first of their All-Ireland six-in-a-row when McIlroy's standard was last planted on any major mountaintop.

Jimmy Walker and Danny Willet, players who reside many rungs below the Ulster blueblood on the ladder of the old game's supreme talents, are among 17 men who have seized one or more of the great prizes since the taps were switched off for Rory after the 2014 PGA Championship.

It is 443 days since he won a tournament of any hue. In November 2019, on the same weekend that leaked data reveals the first Covid case was confirmed in Wuhan, McIlroy was also in China, surging to the HSBC Champions title.

As with the rest of the planet, nothing has been the same for Rory since.

That sinking expression as he walks off the 18th green on the Thursday of a major has become wearily familiar, the light in his eyes dimmed by a crushing understanding that his challenge has again been sabotaged by first round incoherence.

He is only 31 – hardly squeezing the last drops from the jar of his potential - and retains the power to kindle those mesmerising afternoons that bring a gleam to the heavens.

When the stars align, McIlroy remains among the tiny band of athletes on the planet who can appear weightless and majestic, bouncing along with such vibrancy that any notion he might have surrendered the ability to shape his own destiny can seem like the last word in absurdity.

And let's be clear: If Rory were to decommission his clubs today then the work on his Mount Rushmore likeness would commence tomorrow. Four major titles, 28 professional wins, a longer tenure at world number one than Seve or Faldo, these are deeply impressive numbers.

Rory McIlroy with the Claret Jug after winning the 2014 British Open

Rory McIlroy with the Claret Jug after winning the 2014 British Open

Equally, if slightly contradictorily, it is also true that if the clocked stopped today, there would be an overwhelming sense that he had underachieved.

If that sounds harsh, it is simply a measure of this Messi of the fairways' natural-born capacity to make magic.

Rory was 25, the keys of the golfing kingdom dangling within his reach, when he raised the Wannamaker Trophy to the Kentucky skies seven years ago.

The consensus was that he was about to unleash a body of work that would sit comfortably alongside the best that Jack Nicklaus or The Tiger had unveiled.

In the seven years from 2000, the year he turned 25, Tiger Woods harvested 11 major titles. McIlroy has spent what was assumed would be the same high summer of his career – he turns 32 in May – walking across a fallow field.

From Augusta to Portrush, he has endured the most weighty cruelties, detonating so many catastrophic first round or, even, first hole landmines.

In those years he has accumulated tens of millions of dollars, twice milking the FedEx Cup cash cow and secured a dozen major top tens (too many of those via late surges after he had shot himself out of contention). As recently as 2019, he was the PGA Tour Player of the Year.

These would be crowning statistics for many world class golfers. But for a once-in-a-generation phenomenon like McIlroy they are nothing more than ho-hum.

His 77 months without a major victory is the cloud that shuts out all the sun.

The Masters spotlight will fall on McIlroy once more in April when he again strains to join Nicklaus, Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan as the only players to have achieved the career grand slam.

Around Amen Corner he has come to resemble a prisoner of those ambitions.

Among the searchlights aimed his way in Abu Dhabi will be one seeking confirmation that he has found a solution to the puzzle of the destitute wedge play which undid him so often in 2020.

The tournament is not among the season's great treasures, but it was in the sweltering desert kingdom that McIlroy's friend, Shane Lowry, found the combination to open the door to a life-changing year.

That was in 2019 when the Offalyman finally exorcised the demons that had squatted in his soul since his fourth round capitulation at the 2016 US Open, by winning for the first time in three and a half years.

It would be followed by Lowry's immortal midsummer stroll among the Portrush sandhills.

McIlroy, you have to think, would trade a large slice of his fortune for a similar energising desert storm.

Especially if it was one that restored the wind to the sail of his self-belief and propelled him across an ocean of precious memories toward Augusta.