Richard Dunne: 'My advice to young Irish stars who have a real chance of carving successful careers in England'

That should be one of the messages for the crop of young Irish players who are really starting to emerge right now.

Because it's about mentality as much as talent in terms of how you progress and whether you make it.

It's about having that willingness to fight to have a career, to succeed at the very top which determines if you are going to play a couple of hundred games in the Premier League, get capped.

After a bit of a barren spell in terms of producing young talent, it’s now a golden era. We have seen Troy Parrott play in the Premier League, Adam Idah score a hat-trick for a Premier League club, we have young lads like Will Smallbone and Jason Knight all doing well at their clubs at a decent level.

Aaron Connolly burst onto the club scene at Brighton with a brace against Tottenham Hotspur last October

We had a long time of not having any Irish players at the level these lads are at now. We skipped a generation in terms of producing players and now is their opportunity to do themselves, and Ireland, proud – to make a name for themselves, have good careers.

They can't worry about the financial rewards now, the money will come. I believe if you do your job well you will get well paid.

For them to move on and become players, proper players, the test is to not get distracted.

The young lads have had a bit of success and have worked hard to get where they are.

But they can't see what they currently have, a run in the first team, as the Holy Grail, the end of the road.

They need to listen to the right people, their parents and their coaches, not agents or outside forces.

They can't feel that this little taste they have had is the top level, that has yet to come and when they get there it will be so much better, and so much more lucrative.

This is the time when they have to work really hard. There will be disappointments along the way and they may have to drop out of the team very soon, so it's up to them how they react to that.

Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott in action with Burnley's Jeff Hendrick. Photo: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

The big test is how you bounce back from a disappointment, how do you react to being left out of the team?

You could score in an FA Cup game but not make the team or the squad for the next Premier League game, so what do you do as a player?

Do you go off and sulk? Do you demand to go out on loan? You need to stay at your club and fight for your place, push to be in the team.

It's great for Irish football, after a few hard years, that we have so many players on the cusp of greatness. But success is always down to the player, you can’t look for excuses, whether that be a change of manager or being dropped.

These players all have it within their grasp and now is not the time to look for excuses if they have a dip. Now is the time to work even harder, make sure you stay noticed.

I have said before that I was being paid £200 a week when I played in the Premier League for Everton and I wasn’t motivated by money. I didn't start demanding more money just because I had made the team.

You have to prove yourself and you can’t listen to your agent. If you are on ten grand a week and are happy with that, why should you go and demand more?

It's a short career but if you want to play at the top for as long as possible, it won’t hurt you to stay on the money you are on for another year – you will get your rewards later on.

If you demand big money before you have proved yourself in the first team, where do you go then? The only way is down.

Richard Dunne made his Everton debut as a teenager

It's not just Irish players who have a good spell at 18 or 19 and fade away, it can happen across the board. So often in my career I saw a young player have a bit of success, be on the verge of the first team, but then a bigger club expresses an interest and the player thinks 'well I am not getting my game here, I am off'.

It doesn't work like that, you need to make a name for yourself before you can demand things.

So for those young Irish players, they feel like they are ready now, but they have to trust their managers and if their club manager drops them down a level, they have to deal with it.

You won't play in the Premier League because you had a good 10 minutes in the FA Cup, you have to do well every single time the manager sees you, be that in training or reserve games.

That is your chance to perform. And if you have 25 minutes in a reserve game, you need to use that to impress, not sulk and play badly because you're upset at being in the reserves.

And in terms of the FAI, the success of Idah and others is proof of that, as a nation, we can't cut back on player development. We can’t cut investment in youth, as that is what will produce more of these players.

Online Editors