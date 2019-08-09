Richard Dunne: 'Liverpool fans have to trust Jurgen Klopp on lack of summer transfers'

Liverpool’s transfer policy seems to mean not buying players for the sake of it, and this is probably the time that supporters will have to trust Jurgen Klopp.

I wouldn't be too worried about the lack of new signings at Anfield, though they probably would have benefited from having a couple of new faces in.

I don't think it’s anything to do with the state of their finances, but it’s an ethos there that the squad they have can cope.

They had players away at the Copa America and the African Nations Cup, they have extra matches to come this season in the World Club Cup, the European Super Cup, they have a lot of games to fit in and if you have to take some of the main front three out, and trust someone like Divock Origi over 25 or 30 games, the replacements won’t make the same impact.

New recruits would have made them stronger, adding to their depth, because they will find it tough with all the matches to come this season.

You had a similar situation at Tottenham where, for long spells, they were looking to sign a second striker, but no one would come as they had Harry Kane there already.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool comeback for the under-23s was cut prematurely short (Anthony Davlin/PA)

Liverpool are a bit like that since their first XI is really strong, so it's hard to convince certain players to go there as they know they might not get games.

Liverpool's attitude is: why should we pay £50million for players who won’t really play? Why break the bank for someone who is going to be a sub for us?

Liverpool are well run as a club and they seem to think that unless it’s a great deal, they won’t go for it. I know Jurgen Klopp said early in the transfer window that they had done all of their business last season, that this year was about not making marquee signings but ones for the future.

You see that in the Harvey Elliott signing from Fulham and the young Dutch player, Sepp van der Berg, that's where Liverpool as a club are looking now.

They have a really strong squad and Liverpool will be all right this season, but they probably lack the depth that Man City have, to be able to go and push on all fronts.

Liverpool have pushed to the Champions League final for two years now, but they chose not to add to their squad significantly this time. They could have signed a player in midfield, but they may see that the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be like a new signing.

With the success they have had over the last while, and what Klopp gets out of his players, his policy doesn’t look that questionable, all of his signings have delivered.

But if you look back at the Manchester United side of the Alex Ferguson era, every year they won the league they still added to the squad, regardless of how good they’d been the season before.

Harvey Elliott, right, is one of just two signings made by Liverpool this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

They always went out to buy the best and it would have been a sign of intent from Liverpool to go and buy, but that’s their decision and they are sticking with it.

Liverpool started the season well last year, and with Norwich at home in the first game tonight, you'd expect them to start off on the right note again.

Because they play at such a high tempo, I don’t think other teams are ready for them at the start of the season. Other clubs ease their way in but Liverpool are at it right from the start.

Their form in pre-season wasn’t great, but I wouldn’t worry about that at all. You could see signs in the Community Shield, in the second half, that they were hitting top form and they deserved to win the game.

It's a lot to ask of Norwich to face up to them on the first day of the season – welcome back to the Premier League, Liverpool away, that’s a hard one to start off with.

There will be a good mood around Anfield for this season after winning the Champions League, but there is still that pressure to win the league, simply because it’s been so long since they last won it.

I don’t see that Liverpool supporters are shouting about having to win the league, I feel they admit it's more than likely that Man City will win the title again, so the pressure on Liverpool is to put in a challenge, to be competitive in terms of the league, make a race of it.

If they do go on win the title, then great.

The pressure at Liverpool is to get a result from week to week and if they start off the season saying they have to win the league, it won’t do them any good.

On the blue side of Liverpool, it looks like Everton are having a go, they have really invested in some players and they’ll be an exciting team to watch this year.

The Toffees need to find consistency, over the last few years they have been very mixed in terms of the transfer market, some good buys and some bad ones.

They need these signings to settle into the team and deliver every week. Everton are usually too erratic with their form, too many ups and downs, but if they can be consistent, they can break into the top six.

Online Editors