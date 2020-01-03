Richard Dunne: 'After witnessing VAR destroy the City v Everton game, I felt like walking out of the stadium'

VAR is causing more problems than it is solving.

I feel it has something to do with the increase in problems and tension in stadiums across England. You see more and more cases of things being thrown at players when a goal is scored.

Fans are getting frustrated in the stands as they don’t see all the angles that the people at home see on TV.

They’re sitting there in the cold for four minutes, they want to celebrate a goal scored by their team but they can’t celebrate until VAR says it’s a goal or not.

And there is no enjoyment in that, football is about emotions and people want to be able to react to their team scoring a goal.

Over the last month, in particular, we have seen some crazy decisions and they need to work out a better system – it is not good to have a system where a goal is disallowed because a player is offside by a hair's breadth.

A fan holds a boycott VAR sign in the stands during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium last Wednesday

I believe that if you are on a team which concedes a goal scored by a player who was offside by the hair on his armpit, then you have to accept it as part of the game.

Take the goal which Teemu Pukki scored for Norwich against Spurs. If that had been allowed last year no one would have really called it offside but now, under VAR, it’s disallowed.

People want to see goals, not this hold-up for a decision and it will impact the game overall.

You will get to a stage where players will decide not to celebrate a goal as they’re afraid it will be called for offside– you don’t want to be celebrating a goal that’s disallowed three minutes later.

The system is wrong and the Premier League need to admit that. VAR is the way to go in the future but it needs to be a lot better.

Going back a while the one that annoyed me most was the Raheem Sterling incident in the Champions League semi-final against Tottenham last year when he scored what he thought was City’s fifth goal, only for it to be ruled offside.

Tottenham qualified for the final on the away goal rule.

Those matches are the occasions where you can’t match the excitement and intensity that you get in the stadium, where the whole place erupts on the back of a goal but minutes later it’s disallowed and it spoils what had been an amazing game of football.

It’s not fair as it’s not working, it is taking away from the excitement at the grounds – and if you take the atmosphere away from football matches, what’s left?

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their first goal with Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden in the Premier League win over Everton on January 1, 2020

When this stuff happens more regularly, and it will do with VAR there, you will get more confrontation, more angry players, more yellow cards as players on the pitch don’t know what’s going on and they are arguing with a referee who is not in control of the match.

It’s crazy, the ref is not in control of the decision but he can book someone for arguing with him about that decision.

And we are very close to someone on the pitch overstepping the mark.

And what about the problems off the field?

You can see the tension in the stadiums as people are waiting for the decision. I have seen phones and drinks being thrown on the pitch from the crowd as the supporters’ heads are gone.

When you watch a game on TV at home you can discuss it with the people around you and debate whether it’s offside or not. But if you are in the stands at a game you are just left there waiting and that’s a massive frustration for people.

It’s a frustration for players too, that period of three or four minutes waiting.

If you are on a team which has been on top for 10 minutes and you score a goal but there is a hold-up for VAR and the goal is disallowed, that three-minute wait has given the other team the time they needed to regroup and sort themselves out.

It takes the sting out of your pressure, and then if the goal is disallowed it deflates you even more and gives them a boost – you have to try and get back control of the game.

What worries me is that I don’t see the people in charge admitting that it’s not working or that there is a problem. But it desperately needs to be improved, especially before the Euros in the summer.

As a footballer, or a supporter, sometimes you need to accept that decisions go against you, that football is not always fair.

If you concede a goal it’s harsh but you have to kick off a minute later and go again.

