| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Relentlessly driven and freakishly gifted, Johnny Sexton is a sporting icon – but health has to be the primary concern

Roy Curtis

Ireland captain is tended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave before being replaced during the Six Nations defeat to Wales last Sunday. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland captain is tended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave before being replaced during the Six Nations defeat to Wales last Sunday. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Ireland captain is tended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave before being replaced during the Six Nations defeat to Wales last Sunday. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Ireland captain is tended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave before being replaced during the Six Nations defeat to Wales last Sunday. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

If NPHET’s remit was extended to another pandemic, the one that renders rugby players and crash test dummies ever more indistinguishable, Tony Holohan might be inclined to narrow the dimensions of Johnny Sexton’s world.

Consider the most excruciatingly familiar postcard from an Irish Six Nations weekend.

The one that sees Sexton dazed or wincing or spread-eagled on some churned turf, a vision of distress, as if peak-era Mike Tyson had confused the Dubliner for somebody who had previously mocked his lisp.

Most Watched

Privacy