Rashford's childhood story compelled powers to act - it's high time our GAA heroes showed similar courage

Boris Johnson said last week that he wanted to unleash “The Great British Haircut”.

Boris, who looks like Owen Mulligan will in ten years time, likes to put “Great British” or “Great Britain” before all his public pronouncements.

For example, he is fond of saying that “The Great British spirit” will overcome coronavirus. It is not clear how that would work. Can it be captured by scientists, bottled and used as a vaccine? Would it be red, white and blue?

Would it cause those who take it to lose in the semi-final of the World Cup on penalties? Boris does not, however, boast that Great Britain is now the world leader in coronavirus deaths per capita, though this is probably because his PR people haven't yet come up with a suitable way to present this as a triumph. World Coronavirus Champions is a tricky sell.

As is The Great British Foodbank or The Great British Homeless Epidemic.

Last week, the government’s own social mobility report concluded that 600,000 more children in the UK are now living in poverty than in 2012. At PM questions on Wednesday, Boris said these were “anticipated figures” and said that in fact, “We have taken 400,000 children out of poverty.”

The bemused leader of the opposition said, “I am reading from the government’s own report.” Boris replied that the learned gentleman didn’t know what he was talking about and sat down triumphantly.

As for haircuts, I haven’t a clue what The Great British Haircut is, and if Boris has one it certainly isn’t anything to boast about.

Anyway, a long line of people have gone before him. One thinks of Mayo’s Conor Mortimer, Dublin’s Mark Vaughan, Owen Mulligan and of course Worzel Gummidge, who appears to have been the inspiration for that particular look.

Perhaps when Mulligan was running amok against Dublin in the mid-noughties, selling them what Seán Cavanagh might describe as “The Great UK Dummy”, a young Boris was watching, marched straight to the barber afterwards and demanded the full Mulligan.

The Brits are not alone when it comes to governmental comedy. The rules for pub openings on June 29 are every bit as funny as The Great British Haircut.

This Covid is an unusual and highly complex virus. It won’t bother with you if you are in Tesco or Dunnes, or on a building site, or public transport, or in a meat processing plant, or the heaquarters of major financial institutions, but it is a zealous teetotaller.

Woe betide anyone who has spent the day butchering pigs alongside 500 co-workers going in for a few pints in his half-empty local after his shift.

The guidelines released on Wednesday include such rules as “a substantial meal costing at least €9 must be served to customers” and that customers must “limit the length of their stay in the pub to a maximum of 90 minutes.”

Does the virus take 90 minutes to realise you have gone into the pub? Will there be a hooter on each table that goes off after 90 minutes, something incidentally that the GAA has steadfastly rejected.

If the drinker goes to the loo is the clock stopped and the time deducted? Is a cigarette break deductible? Will there be a table monitor to enforce the rules? What if the pints are only half drunk when the hooter goes? What is the sanction for going over time?

The rule ushers in a new era of pub-crawling, which is normally reserved for Christmas or a hen party, but which will now become a daily thing, a game of alcohol-fuelled musical chairs, 90 minutes of boozing, then gulping down the last mouthful before going next door to start all over again with a fresh clock.

The Great Irish Pub Crawl?

It gets curiouser and curiouser. A substantial meal is defined as “a meal that might be expected to be served as a main midday or evening meal or as a main course in either such meal.” After the oysters?

This is a government that does not understand or care about the real world. A world where many people go hungry and where parents often go without a main meal to feed their children. A world where beans on toast and a glass of milk is a feast.

I have made the point for over a decade now that the GAA's footballers and hurlers need to be more outspoken. That they need to call out injustice when they see it, get involved in activism and politics and use their influence for the common good.

Since the dawn of the GPA, our players have increasingly been afraid to say anything. As the GPA has worked to brand and commercialise them, so they have increasingly sounded like product advertisers. Bland, nice, neutered. They don't rock the boat and their Twitter and social media accounts are basically advertising hoardings.

This is a great pity because their potential to do good is huge, particularly nowadays in a world of celebrity. A world where politicians, their PR people and the media are fixated on social media and ultra-sensitive to the mildest criticism from a well-known footballer or hurler. Imagine Henry Shefflin calling out the government on inequality?

Or Bernard Brogan campaigning for a large-scale government house-building scheme? These are mere examples and not personally directed at either man.

The political classes are keenly aware of the power of players, but the players themselves are not prepared to use it, except mostly to sell stuff. If they used their platform for the common good, people will immediately rally round them and the government will quickly feel the heat.

A young, professional soccer player from England has shown the way. Marcus Rashford virtually single-handedly caused the UK government to u-turn on free meals for impoverished kids through the summer by telling the compelling story of his own childhood and lobbying the PM and government on social media.

He didn’t have to do much. No years of heartbreaking lobbying and speeches in small venues and thousands of letters and endless soul-destroying meetings with ministers who pretended to listen. No. It was enough that he tweeted to those in power, then did a few short interviews prompted by those tweets.

This was more than enough, tapping into a huge groundswell of support and passion that caused a prime minister and government that doesn’t give a damn about poverty to completely reverse their decision.

On Monday, UK government ministers publicly said there would be no u-turn on the decision not to extend the free meals scheme. By Tuesday, with all of the big media outlets running the poignant tale of Rashford’s childhood, The Great British Health Minister Matt Hancock, describing to Sky News how the u-turn had come about, said “The PM talked to Daniel Rashford, he considered it and made his decision and I think it’s terrific.”

It is terrific, but we need more of it, a lot more. I’m delighted to see that Daniel, sorry Marcus, has since tweeted that this is just the beginning of his crusade against poverty. High time our players started to show the same sort of courage.