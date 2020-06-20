| 14.1°C Dublin

Rashford's childhood story compelled powers to act - it's high time our GAA heroes showed similar courage

Joe Brolly

'Since the dawn of the GPA, our players have increasingly been afraid to say anything'

Marcus Rashford, pictured during Friday's a 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham (Glyn Kirk/NMC Pool)

Marcus Rashford, pictured during Friday's a 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham (Glyn Kirk/NMC Pool)

Marcus Rashford, pictured during Friday's a 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham (Glyn Kirk/NMC Pool)

Boris Johnson said last week that he wanted to unleash “The Great British Haircut”.

Boris, who looks like Owen Mulligan will in ten years time, likes to put “Great British” or “Great Britain” before all his public pronouncements.

For example, he is fond of saying that “The Great British spirit” will overcome coronavirus. It is not clear how that would work. Can it be captured by scientists, bottled and used as a vaccine? Would it be red, white and blue?

