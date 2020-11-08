| 12°C Dublin

Rapidly improving Cork have done football a great service

Martin Breheny

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy celebrates with Mattie Taylor and Ruairi Deane at the final whistle after victory over Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

SPORTSFILE

Kerry supporters might have felt an uneasy sense after reading Dermot Crowe’s interview with Tadhg Murphy in the Sunday Independent.

Murphy reminisced about the July Sunday in 1983, the day when he struck for a last minute goal which ended Kerry’s eight-year dominance in Munster. It came ten months after Seamus Darby’s famous strike for Offaly in the All-Ireland final stopped Kerry from becoming the first county to win the five-in-a-row.

“Tadhg O ‘Reilly had a massive kick of a ball. So I just drifted inside. It’s going to come around here somewhere (I thought) if he’s kicking it. And that’s actually what happened,” recalled O’Reilly.

