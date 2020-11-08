Kerry supporters might have felt an uneasy sense after reading Dermot Crowe’s interview with Tadhg Murphy in the Sunday Independent.

Murphy reminisced about the July Sunday in 1983, the day when he struck for a last minute goal which ended Kerry’s eight-year dominance in Munster. It came ten months after Seamus Darby’s famous strike for Offaly in the All-Ireland final stopped Kerry from becoming the first county to win the five-in-a-row.

“Tadhg O ‘Reilly had a massive kick of a ball. So I just drifted inside. It’s going to come around here somewhere (I thought) if he’s kicking it. And that’s actually what happened,” recalled O’Reilly.

Read More

This time it was Mark Keane who pounced for the match-winning goal at the end of extra time. Same long range kick, same outcome. Kerry had no time to recover and suddenly the All-Ireland landscape changed.

Dessie Farrell was, no doubt, watching and while he would never admit it, he knows that events in Pairc Ui Chaoimh made the six-in-a-row for Dublin all the more achievable.

Expand Close Mark Keane of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's winning goal. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mark Keane of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's winning goal. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork are improving rapidly but it’s still best for Dublin – and indeed the other contenders – to have Kerry out of the way.

The Kingdom came mighty close to derailing Dublin last year and were well-fancied to be the biggest obstacles in the six-in-a-row project.

Dublin aren’t the only ones who will be pleased by Kerry’s departure. Cork are beyond thrilled but Tipperary, who qualified for the Munster final on Saturday, Galway and Mayo all perked up too after the dramatic events on Leeside.

Read More

There’s an automatic assumption that Cork will win the Munster final but Tipperary will have a different view, seeing this as a massive opportunity to do something special.

And with the Munster champions due to play the Connacht winners in the All-Ireland semi-final, Galway and Mayo will have a place in the final very much in their sights. It adds greatly to the already big intrigue surrounding the Connacht final.

Having failed to beat Kerry in the championship for eight years, few could see Cork out-smarting Kerry this time either. That may have also applied to the Kerry players, many of whom played like men who assumed it would all come right in the end.

Expand Close A dejected Seán OShea of Kerry after the final whistle. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A dejected Seán OShea of Kerry after the final whistle. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry looked like a team waiting for things to happen, whereas Cork worked to make them happen. It seemed as if their brave efforts might not be quite good enough but, in the end, the gods decided it was time to give them a break.

They took it with maximum impact, snatching a victory which will change the Cork-Kerry dynamic over the next few years. Football will be the better for that.

Cork v Kerry had lost its edge, which was bad for the game and the Munster championship. Now, in the strangest of years, it has delivered a big upset, one which can match any of the surprises this great rivalry has delivered over the decades.

Kerry will take some time to figure out how it happened, but over-confidence might be a good starting point. Cork, meanwhile, are looking at a whole new world.

They have done football a great service by announcing their return to the big time.