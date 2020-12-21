However many possible Dublin and Mayo retirees will arise in the wake of Saturday night's All-Ireland football final, we're sure to have seen the last of a few of some of the titans of the past decade

But as many as there would have been had the final be played in its (recent) traditional late August/early September or future third week in July date?

Not a chance. In just over three weeks' time, pre-season will officially begin when inter-county training is cleared to start on January 15, a six-week run-in to the start of a truncated league. It will be done and dusted in less than seven months' time.

Any player thinking of stepping off the treadmill now, whether they have eight All-Ireland medals or have tasted defeat in five All-Ireland finals, has to weigh that brevity up.

Seven months. In ‘old money’ that’s February in relation to a September All-Ireland final. Now obviously the season is much more compressed than what it once was but in terms of time, it’s likely to keep more involved than it is to move them on.

Seven months is not a long time either for the rest to go about bridging the considerable gap that exists to Dublin, a gap that appears, at first glance, to be growing on the back of this championship. The results would suggest so.

And in Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan and James McCarthy they have an outfield quartet that is above anything else in the game right now, Michael Murphy and David Clifford apart.

Beyond that quartet though, how might Dublin be in future years? For sure the same was said post the Brogans, Paul Flynn and Diarmuid Connolly. And they’ve come and gone, diluting any idea that this has been a once-in-a-generation team.

Fenton, Kilkenny and O’Callaghan can prosper for another few years but was the quality of new player that Dessie Farrell introduced this year as good as what his predecessor Jim Gavin could spring across 2017 and 2018 – O’Callaghan, Brian Howard and Niall Scully who hit a new peak on Saturday evening?

Looking further down the line was there an O’Callaghan or Howard among the U-20s that lost to Galway in Saturday’s All-Ireland final? Early days to be making that kind of assessment but the sense is a ‘no’ to both questions, not even Ciarán Archer.

Watching Dublin cruise to a sixth successive All-Ireland title in the last quarter on Saturday evening will have been more painful viewing for Kerry than it was even for Mayo or indeed any of the others in the chasing pack.

At least Mayo kept their side of the bargain.

Expand Close Jonny Cooper shaking hands with Kerry’s David Clifford before last year’s All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jonny Cooper shaking hands with Kerry’s David Clifford before last year’s All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

They reclaimed a Connacht title for the first time in five years, they set about introducing new personnel that provides encouragement for the future while also weaning themselves off some of the stalwarts that have underpinned their challenges in recent seasons and they kept up their fine tradition of being competitive in an All-Ireland final once more. But they are still short on quality.

Kerry’s pain is compounded by Mark O’Connor’s recent revelation on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk show that he would have been available had they advanced past Cork in that Munster final.

While it’s expecting a lot for someone like O’Connor to get to the pitch of a game they have lost familiarity with, especially at Kerry’s level, the Dingle man was, with Clifford and Seán O’Shea, arguably the most talented of the players who were part of those five All-Ireland minor-winning sides that should be backing a more consistent Kingdom challenge at this stage.

In the long term, if he did become available again, he would provide a midfield option and even in the short term, a potential duel with Fenton on Saturday night would have been a great prospect, even if the advantage obviously lay with the more established Fenton.

The six-month season gives Kerry little time to dwell on any managerial concerns that may have surfaced. They simply have to put their best foot forward in the weeks and months ahead.

Tyrone should get a first year ‘bounce’ from new management and provided he is fit, an attack revolving around Cathal McShane with Darragh Canavan, Conor McKenna, Mattie Donnelly and possibly Lee Brennan, if the talented Trillick man returns, is an exciting prospect and basis for a good future.

In the short term, a solution to the Dublin conundrum will still come from Kerry, despite their shortcomings or possibly Tyrone. In the long term, that solution still rests with the GAA at central level.

Read More

How much of the €1.3m coaching and games development contribution could be shaved off over the next decade in the knowledge that self-sufficiency comes much more easily to many of their clubs who benefit than it does to those outside the M50?

The coaching framework will remain, it’s just that resources will have to be diverted away from other areas to cover it. And while such a scaling back would have no short-term impact on the national picture, it’s something most Dublin supporters, at this stage, would surely welcome, given the reaction it continues to generate.

If the same conversation is being had in a few years’ time, it might be too late.