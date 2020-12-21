| 4.2°C Dublin

Quick turnaround may suit champions but Kerry remain short-term solution to Dublin conundrum

Colm Keys

Players from both sides react at the end of the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Players from both sides react at the end of the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

However many possible Dublin and Mayo retirees will arise in the wake of Saturday night's All-Ireland football final, we're sure to have seen the last of a few of some of the titans of the past decade

But as many as there would have been had the final be played in its (recent) traditional late August/early September or future third week in July date?

Not a chance. In just over three weeks' time, pre-season will officially begin when inter-county training is cleared to start on January 15, a six-week run-in to the start of a truncated league. It will be done and dusted in less than seven months' time.

