Pogba is running out of time to claim place in United folklore, but today offers the perfect stage for him to do so

Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring the winner in Manchester United&rsquo;s 1-0 success at Burnley, a result that moves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer&rsquo;s side top of the Premier League ahead of Sunday&rsquo;s trip to Liverpool. Photo: Reuters Expand

The taps of public indignation, as soon as they are turned on, tend to immediately target Paul Pogba for an angry soaking.

More than any other contemporary footballer – with the possible exception of the playboy superstar, Neymar – Pogba’s reputation yo-yos wildly between heaven and hell.

His off-days – and they have been as abundant as his hair colourings across a too frequently underwhelming Manchester United career – are subject to Zimbabwe-level hyperinflation.

