The taps of public indignation, as soon as they are turned on, tend to immediately target Paul Pogba for an angry soaking.

More than any other contemporary footballer – with the possible exception of the playboy superstar, Neymar – Pogba’s reputation yo-yos wildly between heaven and hell.

His off-days – and they have been as abundant as his hair colourings across a too frequently underwhelming Manchester United career – are subject to Zimbabwe-level hyperinflation.

On those afternoons when United die a death, the most intense, unforgiving post-mortems are, inevitably, into the French World Cup winner’s character and integrity.

Pogba is often ridiculed as a party-boy lacking tactical or emotional discipline, a devotee of the church of Instagram, his supreme loyalty to the social-media catwalk.

The very antithesis of a leader who can take his team on his shoulders in a time of need.

Graeme Souness launches the most acidic barbs, scorching the Sky Sports studio with his sulphuric verdict: “Pogba plays for himself. It is all about how cool he looks, showing us how clever he is.”

If some of the hammer-blows are merciless, it is not required to be the freeholder of all sporting knowledge to recognise that much of the criticism is both self-inflicted and justified.

The 27-year-old’s maddening inconsistency along with his agent’s brazen pursuit of fresh pastures (ignoring a £300,000-per-week contract running until June 2022) have, over the years, incited significant Stretford End unrest.

It leaves the midfielder who shone in France’s giddy summer of 2018 open to the accusation that he simply doesn’t care.

Yet, in the micro-climate of recent weeks, one that has seen United come to the boil, Pogba has occasionally sizzled.

But, even now, any judgement cannot be unequivocal.

If he scored the goal against Burnley that propelled the Old Trafford empire back to a Premier League perch that was their natural habitat in the House of Ferguson days, a probing interrogation of his renaissance also reveals a no-show in the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City.

Pogba’s career in red continues to traverse that dividing line between immense potential and unanswerable achievement.

The unmistakable sense this morning is that he has arrived at the defining hour in his Manchester United career.

Can Pogba deliver an unambiguous Anfield statement, the kind of towering flourish that recalibrates the recent Liverpool-dominated relationship between the English North West’s two crimson superpowers?

Is it in him to go toe-to-toe with Thiago and Jordan Henderson and announce himself as the coliseum’s alpha-gladiator, Super Sunday’s Maximus Decimus Meridius? Or will another landmark day slip silently through his decommissioned toes?

It is a startling truth that 53 months into his Theatre of Dreams second coming, Pogba’s curriculum vitae lacks a contest-seizing masterwork in a fixture that truly matters.

That his creative co-pilot Bruno Fernandes should this week win Premier League Player of the Month for a fourth time in a whirlwind 12 months – equalling the hauls of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes – highlights an inalienable truth.

It is the one that announces the Portuguese – little heralded upon his arrival, but now the fountain of Old Trafford hope – and not his famed but divisive Gallic colleague as Manchester United’s undisputed main man.

Pogba is running out of time to stitch his initials into the Manchester tapestry of legends.

The most significant United/Liverpool summit of the post-Ferguson era – league leaders v champions, a title-race awaiting a decisive kick for the finishing line from one of the contenders – offers the perfect stage.

Just a few short weeks ago, Pogba's standing at the club appeared shop-soiled beyond redemption. Out of form, exiled to the bench, Mino Raiola’s incendiary tongue was setting off one grenade after another.

He was a substitute as United crashed out of the Champions League in Leipzig, a reserve again on December 26th as they played out a Christmas draw with Leicester.

Did it not blister Pogba's ego to find Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring to populate his midfield with workhorse artisans? Fred? Nemanja Matic? Scott McTominay?

In the New Year, against Aston Villa and Burnley, there have been rumblings of a reawakening.

If the absence of crowds, the constant cloud of Covid is sucking much of the joy from football, a potentially thrilling title-race has the potential to trigger a surge of the blood.

Manchester City are lurking with ominous menace, Liverpool can strike back today, but, still, United find themselves in territory unfamiliar since Ferguson’s 2013 abdication.

Top of the table and live contenders in mid-January.

With the world locked down and, given the huge support base of both clubs, Sky’s marketing department hope for viewing figures this afternoon that set a new benchmark.

A natural-born showman, and there is little dispute that Pogba fits that description, should relish the moment and seize the day.

Fate has offered him the chance to turn off the cold tap of indignation and set the warm faucet of acclaim running.

Anfield can be reimagined as a roped canvas ring, offering the English game’s most polarising figure the opportunity to land an irresistible counter-punch to all those stinging and pitiless Souness combinations.

Seconds out, then, for the heavyweight contest that will go a long way to defining Paul Pogba’s life as a Manchester United prizefighter.