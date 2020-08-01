| 13.4°C Dublin

People are being fooled by the wellness business into striving for a life of dumb positivity, self-promotion and narcissism

Joe Brolly

'The industry message is that we are pathetic to be content to be average humans'

Life coaches are spreading across the planet like Japanese knotweed. A search on Google throws up 231 million results in 0.67 seconds.

It is a con based on a bonkers but tempting premise: We probably don’t realise it, but we all have an untapped inner-self that is superhuman, an all powerful super ego that is capable of bringing us whatever we want. External circumstances are irrelevant.

Whether you are a binman on the minimum wage who left school at 15, or a single mother with one leg, six children and a prescription drug problem, you can soon have that dream job, that dream figure and a marbled mansion on the Riviera.

