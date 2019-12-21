Paul McGrath: 'Under Jose Mourinho, Tottenham are a team to watch over the next six months'

Tottenham host Chelsea on Sunday and I believe they will be good enough to beat my boyhood club.

Chelsea have just hit a bit of a wall of late as their young players are finding it hard to produce the goods week after week in the wake of a great start to the season.

Frank Lampard will surely enter the transfer market next month aiming to boost his playing staff with a bit of experience.

And I expect that there he will come up against Mourinho in the battle for players as the Portuguese boss begins to bend and shape the Cockerels’ crew to his liking.

Just six months ago, Spurs were in the Champions League final. Okay, they never really got into that game after Mo Salah’s second-minute penalty, and it was obvious that Tottenham’s talisman Harry Kane was nowhere near match fit.

Lampard can see similar traits between himself and Tottenham striker Harry Kane (John Walton/PA)

But they had got that far and were able to savour two wonderful two-leg wins over Manchester City and Ajax along the way.

Fast forward to Sunday and manager Mauricio Pochettino is gone and players want to leave Tottenham.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen and full-back Danny Rose made no secret of the fact during the summer that they fancied a move.

Eriksen is 27 and Rose is two years older. For both, this is the last chance to get a big move and a better salary.

Once your age begins with a ‘3’, and you are not a goalkeeper, a footballer’s value starts to decline.

The duo wanted to cash in on Spurs’ success of last season.

Once you get a taste of the big time, as the pair did in Madrid in the summer, you want it more often and that factor, along with their ages are surely prompting the agitation to get away.

I met ‘Poch’ once and thought he was the most lovely, generous, welcoming football man, with a wealth of knowledge about the game and an obvious delight in talking about it.

Now, behind the closed door of the manager’s office, or within the four walls of a dressing room, Pochettino might have been as ruthless as anyone.

Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentinian just didn’t come across that way to me and maybe that was a factor in Spurs not signing many players over the last two years, when the club stood still as they build their new home ground. Was he a bit too willing to accept what he was told?

We know Jose won’t operate that way. I’ll be shocked if Eriksen and Rose are still Spurs’ players on February 1. And I’ll be equally shocked if Jose hasn’t got a player or two into the club.

One factor in Spurs’ poor first half of this campaign is something that was out of the control of the club and their past and current managers – and that was how many of their team played so well for so long at the 2018 World Cup Finals.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris captained France to ultimate glory.

Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier went to the semi-final with England. as did Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen with Belgium, while Eriksen reached the knockout phase with Denmark.

It meant a shortened summer break for them all in 2018 and then, as we have noted, they were still playing on June 1 this year in the Champions League final.

That constant playing and training will eventually drain a player and Spurs just have not been pressing teams with the same vigour this season as in previous years.

Mourinho is keen for Christian Eriksen, pictured, to remain at the club (John Walton/PA)

That spells doom for some players as Mourinho’s first demand of every player is effort.

His arrival has certainly had a positive effect on Alli, who was a lost soul in some games earlier in the season.

Mourinho threw an arm around the England man, on his arrival, and suddenly Alli is something like the creative force of old.

That’s one positive, but as Mourinho said in the wake of Spurs’ loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this month: "I learned a lot tonight."

I’ll bet any money that he learned just which players were not up to putting in a shift, even in a meaningless match in one of the most intimidating football arenas in Europe.

Jose would have regarded that match as an acid test for his players.

His thought would have been "prove to me that we are going places together, or I’ll get someone else for the journey."

It won’t matter too much on Sunday afternoon for Spurs have enough about them to win against a struggling Chelsea.

But, take it from me, Tottenham are a team to watch for the next six months.

Thank you to all those people who contacted me with kind words after my article in the Sunday World a week ago about the FAI.

Incredibly, since I wrote them, things have got worse and the future of football in Ireland is grim, to put it mildly.

At least we’ve clarity now about where the total debt stands and there is talk that the finances are so bad that the FAI may have to enter receivership.

It’s a disgrace, an absolute disgrace that it has come to this.

But a set of tracksuits for the Irish women’s team would hardly have broken the back of the funds, would they?

