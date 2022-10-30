| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sold! To the man who wants to know about sausages and scones

Paul Kimmage

&lsquo;Look, Roddy, to be honest, no pressure but if this book is happening, it has to be with you.&rsquo; Photo by Ellie Smith Expand

Close

&lsquo;Look, Roddy, to be honest, no pressure but if this book is happening, it has to be with you.&rsquo; Photo by Ellie Smith

‘Look, Roddy, to be honest, no pressure but if this book is happening, it has to be with you.’ Photo by Ellie Smith

‘Look, Roddy, to be honest, no pressure but if this book is happening, it has to be with you.’ Photo by Ellie Smith

I was cross-examined for about an hour. He took out the book; he kept showing it to me.

‘This is you on the cover. This is your book, isn’t it?’

Most Watched

Privacy