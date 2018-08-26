Paul Kimmage: Professional sport built on bullshit, dishonesty and lies

I'm fairly well known in Ireland. I've been on television a lot, and there's a photo of me in the paper, at the top of my column. But I'm no star. People have to look at me twice or three times to put a name on me. Sometimes when I'm drinking in a lounge bar, a group of women, say, across the room, may look at me and send one of their number over to me, or when I'm in the grocery store someone who has just passed me by turns back and comes right up to me and scrutinises my face. 'Are you somebody?' they ask. Well - am I somebody? I'm not anybody in terms of the world, but then who decides what a somebody is? How is a somebody made?

Can you believe that?"

"What?"

"Ten years dead."

"Who?"

"Nuala O'Faolain."

"Jaysus!"

"Yeah."

"I'd have said five."

"Loved her voice."

"Yeah."

"And that passage in her book was just brilliant."

"What passage?"

"The bit in the grocery store when the aul wan in front turns around to her and says: 'Are you somebody?' Great question."

"Why?"

"Because we all want to be somebody."

"You think?"

"I fucking craved it."

"You did?"

"Absolutely."

"Give me an example."

"December 1985. I've just come back to Dublin after signing for RMO."

"This is the pro cycling team?"

"Yeah. We've just had our first training camp and they've given me a jersey, a bag, and a bright red jacket adorned with the sponsor's name. I wear it everywhere. I've made it. I'm somebody. The jacket says so. And I project that lie for years."

"What lie?"

"Seven months later. I've just finished the Tour de France and we're out drinking Champagne and watching half-naked dancers at The Millionaires Club near the Champs Elysees. Seriously, you couldn't make it up."

"Make what up?"

"The fucking Millionaires Club! My contract was six grand a year! I think my spilt from the team's prizemoney that month was three hundred quid. We travelled home to Grenoble the next day in the back of a Ford Transit!"

"Didn't Greg LeMond win that year?"

"Yeah."

"Don't imagine he travelled home in a van?"

"No, he flew Concorde to the White House to meet Ronald Reagan."

"So was he not somebody?"

"You're confusing it with money."

"Confusing what?"

"The question: How is a somebody made?"

"Okay, now I am confused."

"Does the name Jan Ullrich (below) ring a bell?"

"Isn't he the only German ever to win the Tour de France?"

"Correct. He's also on bail at the moment for allegedly assaulting a prostitute at a Frankfurt hotel."

"Christ!"

"And he's had some serious issues with alcohol and drugs."

"That's sad."

"That's the game - it's a killer game: Marco Pantani, Frank Vandenbroucke, Thierry Claveyrolat, Jose Maria Jimenez, Philippe Gaumont. Great riders. All dead.

"Were those drug or alcohol related?"

"Not necessarily. What if it's the quest to be somebody? What if it's the roar of the crowd? What if it's the lure of celebrity or fame?"

"Go on."

"Floyd Landis says it best: 'There's this weird fixation in this country with being famous now. I watch people on these reality TV shows and they think that just fame in itself is going to be rewarding, but a lot of them are not okay when it's over. And the problem with fame is that you can't undo it'."

"Well, that's true."

"It is true. As a kid, I used to dream of winning the Tour de France and thought nothing could have made me happier, but I've met a lot of Tour winners since who don't look remotely happy. They have money but they're not happy. They were drawn by the fame and adulation but it doesn't last. The music dies."

"Sure."

"And a lot of it is built on dishonesty and lies. It's just bullshit. Professional sport is bullshit."

"Professional cycling you mean?

"No, that's not what I mean. I've spent a lot of time with tennis players and footballers and golfers. Did you see the interview yesterday with Sam Warburton?"

"No."

"He's just announced his retirement at the age of 29."

"Yeah, I saw he'd retired."

"Well, basically, his body just couldn't take any more but he made an interesting point about perception and reality: 'Playing for Wales is only one per cent of being a rugby player,' he said. 'But that is all that people see. I'd be walking the dog on a day off and there would be a builder working on a house saying to me, 'You're living the dream,' because all he sees is me playing for Wales and walking the dog. At the time I'm thinking, 'You have no idea.' And he's right. We have no idea."

"Sure."

"What's worse is that we're unlikely to find out. Rugby and football and tennis and golf are the new cycling. It doesn't pay to spit in the soup."

"So what's the answer?"

"What's the question?"

"How is a somebody made?"

"That's easy."

"It is?"

"Sure. Did you watch the hurling final last week?"

"Yeah."

"It's all there. Watch it again."

