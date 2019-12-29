Paul Kimmage: 'A decade of riding into the wind'

"There's just one thing," he says. "I'll need a column on the 29th."

"A column?"

"Yeah, it's the end of the decade."

"Okay."

"We're doing a moments piece."

"Moments?"

"Your moment from the decade. The thing that stood out."

"Jeeeze!"

"What?"

"Do I have to?"

"Why?"

"Feels like a fucking death sentence."

"Hardly. You lost your job and got a new one. You saw some amazing things. How hard is that?"

And he's right. It's not hard.

And yet . . .

Nine years ago . . .

I'm sitting with Floyd Landis in a sparsely furnished cabin in the San Jacinto Mountains in California. Four years have passed since he won the Tour de France and took a call from President Bush.

His old racing bike stands just inside the doorway; his underwear is drying on a clotheshorse; the cupboards are bare; the carpet is worn; it's cold and dark outside.

Floyd Landis

We've been talking for five hours and have covered most of the bases: his boyhood as a Mennonite, his doping apprenticeship with Lance Armstrong, his Tour de France win in July 2006, the 12 months he spent lying after he tested positive. Now he's telling me a story about the day the lying stopped.

The date is September 20, 2007. He has just set off on a training ride from his home in San Diego when he receives a call from his lawyer, Maurice Suh. After a costly and protracted legal battle with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, the ruling on his positive case is about to be announced.

"We should know in the next hour," the lawyer says.

Floyd returns home immediately and waits in the garage. His wife, Amber, is upstairs but he needs to be alone. The case has placed a desperate strain on their marriage.

Every penny of their savings is riding on this call. Win, and they're back in the big time. Lose, and they face ruin. Twenty minutes pass before the lawyer calls with the verdict.

"We lost," he says.

Amber cries when she hears, but Floyd burns with anger. He races upstairs to the living room and takes the most coveted prize in cycling - a beautiful porcelain bowl presented to the winner of the Tour - from a cabinet.

Amber knows what he's thinking and follows him up the stairs but he has already raised it over his head when she comes through the door.

"No Floyd!" she pleads. "It's all we have."

He smashes it to the floor.

"I thought it would make me feel better," he says. "It had made me into something I wasn't. It represented a turning point in my life where I had to lie."

It's the saddest story I've ever heard.

Four months later . . .

I spend an evening with Mickey Ward - the hero of The Fighter - at a casino in Vancouver, a morning with Ian Poulter talking golf in Orlando, and have just returned from Los Angeles and an interview with Edwin Moses when the magazine editor calls with an offer I can't refuse: "Can you get to Jamaica by Thursday?"

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt was surrounded by five handlers when I was ushered into his company: his manager, Ricky Simms, his PA, Nugent Walker, and three high-ranking officers from Puma, his most important sponsor. It had taken me 23 hours to reach him and I had been granted a paltry 40 minutes, but I tried my best.

What's interesting about Usain Bolt? That's a good question. Well, he's the world's fastest man, obviously, and the megawatt draw for London 2012.

He lives in a five-bedroom villa with a large garden and a nice swimming pool, employs a cook, a house girl, a cleaner and a gardener and owns six impressive cars - all black.

He likes soccer, basketball and cricket, loves dancing, music, dominoes and video games and keeps a stash of condoms next to his bed . . . Oh, and there's the tension.

Yeah, what's really interesting is the tension.

It's a warm Sunday afternoon in Kingston, Jamaica and he is sitting in a luxury suite of the Spanish Court Hotel with a reporter from The Sunday Times.

There are ten metres of carpeted floor between his chair and the doorway; there are forty-three stairs and eighty metres of corridor between the doorway and the exit of the hotel.

The reporter has calculated that if he steals Bolt's wallet, kicks him in the groin and ties Bolt's ankles together, he will still be caught by the world's fastest man before they reach the lobby.

So why are his handlers so edgy?

The magazine editors weren't happy.

"It's very dark."

"Are there more quotes from Usain?"

"We need more about what an exciting athlete he is."

So I wrote a 'lighter' draft that was chopped and sugared and smoothed. And when the piece was finally published - a year to the day before London 2012 - I absolutely hated it.

And my editors knew it.

Bradley Wiggins during the Tour de France in 2012. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Two months later . . .

If that summer taught me anything, it's that it rarely pays to argue with your employer. The friction had started in 2009 with some Lance Armstrong pieces that were pulled by the lawyers. A year later, there were problems with Dave Brailsford, Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky.

In January 2011, after a heated battle to get the Floyd Landis interview published, I offered the transcript - 35,000 words - to a website in New York that wiped the floor with what had appeared in The Sunday Times. And nine months after that, a surprise call from a hatchet in HR was followed by a hastily dispatched email:

Dear Paul, I am writing to confirm that as part of the proposed changes for The Sunday Times there is no longer a need for your role of Sports Writer. This is because there is no longer a business need for a sports writer to specialise in writing review stories, interviews etc, which is essentially what your role involves.

They hire Graeme Souness.

Twelve months later . . .

Lance Armstrong has agreed to a two-part television interview with Oprah Winfrey. I am still unemployed but set my alarm for the early hours and watch it alone:

"Yes or no, did you ever take banned substances to enhance your cycling performance."

"Yes."

"Was one of those banned substances EPO?"

"Yes."

"Did you ever blood-dope or use blood transfusions to enhance your cycling performance?"

"Yes."

"Did you ever use any other banned substance such as testosterone, cortisone or human growth hormone?"

"Yes."

"In all seven of your Tour de France victories, did you ever take banned substances or blood dope?

"Yes."

"Was it humanly possible to win the Tour de France without doping, seven times?"

"Not in my opinion."

Three years later . . .

I am sitting in the departure lounge at Geneva airport in April 2016, waiting for a flight to Dublin. I've spent the day - and the guts of four years - being chased through the courts in Switzerland for the interview with Floyd in The Sunday Times.

It's been a shitty time. I've had my fill of Swiss justice and learnt a lot about people and life. But it's done now. I just want to get home.

The departure lounge in Geneva is set in a kind of bowl and is a hub for people I've never much cared for - sharp-suited administrators from UEFA and FIFA and members of the Olympic family.

I get chatting to a lawyer from the International Boxing Association. A former president from the world cycling body is sitting nearby.

The incoming flight from Dublin arrives and a stewardess crosses the gangway overhead and prepares to open the door. There was no reason I happened to look up.

There was no reason the moment should register. But I can still see it now. The bounce in his stride. The girl on his arm.

John Delaney is first off the plane.

Sunday Indo Sport