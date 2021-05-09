I am not afraid to fall off my bike... A sprinter who brakes too much will never win a race

Finally, Lauda appeared — and it was like Jesus coming back. It was unbelievable. Everybody stood up. There was absolutely no cheering — just applause. It was respect. I was stunned. It was as if everyone knew that it was an outstanding and historic moment. A guy who was almost dead is, forty-two days later, back in a racing car. I’ll never forget that.

Maurice Hamilton

‘Niki Lauda: The Biography’

On Friday evening, a couple of hours after Sam Bennett had won the third stage of the Tour of the Algarve in Tavira, Mark Rohan finished his dinner and opened his laptop. Rohan, the two-time Olympic paracycling gold medallist who works and lives on the Algarve, was curious about the rider who had finished 126th, and how he had acquired his name.

A Dutchman called Fabio wasn’t a natural fit, so he punched it into his search engine — F-a-b-i-o J-a-k-o-b-s-e-n — and there he was in an old (2019) team video: sparkling eyes, perfectly formed teeth and the most brilliant smile: “My name is Fabio Jakobsen. The name comes from the former cyclist and Olympic champion, Fabio Casartelli. He died in the Tour (de France) in ’95. That was the year before I was born. Last year we passed (where he died) on the Portet d’Aspet and stopped at his monument. It was quite an emotional day for me. In that moment I realised that I am lucky to do what I love to do, and . . . yeah, that it can all be gone in a split second.”

Rohan could write a book about fate — he was paralysed from the chest down after a motorcycling accident in 2001 — and was struck by the young Dutchman’s maturity and sense of awareness. But that was always Fabio’s way.

Thijs Zonneveld is the Netherlands’ premier cycling journalist. Six years have passed since he met Jakobsen for the first time and he remembers the young sprinter as good-natured and emotionally mature. “He was really smart but not in a conventional way,” he says. “He wasn’t highly educated but was able to express himself.”

A son of cycling-mad parents, Jakobsen was raised in Heukelum, a small town in southern Holland, and secured his breakthrough win — the national under 23 road championships — in 2016. Two years later he signed for Deceuninck – Quick-Step, the crack Belgian pro team, and won seven times in his debut season.

In 2019, he won the Dutch National Road Race title, the Scheldeprijs (a Belgian classic), a stage at the Tour of the Algarve, a stage of the Tour of California, a stage of the Tour of Turkey, and two stages of the Tour of Spain where he outsprinted Sam Bennett — the Irish National Road Race champion — twice at El Puig and Madrid.

Then Bennett was signed by Quick-Step in 2020.

The two sprinters were now teammates but were assigned separate programmes as they competed for the same goal — selection as the ‘house’ sprinter for the Tour de France. In January, when Sam was winning in Australia, Fabio was winning in Spain. In February, when Fabio was winning on the Algarve, Sam was going close in the UAE. In March, when Sam was struggling in France (Paris-Nice), Fabio was winning in Belgium.

Then Covid hit and the season was put on hold.

When it resumed in late July, Sam travelled to Spain for the Vuelta a Burgos and won the fourth stage. A few days later, Fabio travelled to Katowice for the Tour of Poland and looked a banker for the opening stage. He knew the finish — a couple of regular corners and then a plunge to the line where they had topped 80kph a year before.

He was feeling good, and being shepherd by two teammates — David Ballerini and Florian Senechal — as they entered the final kilometre. The speeding pack swung left, and right, and now they were rocketing down the hill. Dylan Groenewegen, a four-time stage winner at the Tour de France, launches the sprint from the centre of the road.

Fabio is coming. Closing him down. There’s space on the right. He’s going to win. Then Groenewegen moves across to close down the space. He flicks his elbow and tosses Jakobsen into the barriers and in that moment, that split-second, everything changes.

His fiancée, Delore Fahrenhout, was at her family home near Rotterdam that afternoon. She described what happened next to Thijs Zonneveld: “The last 10 kilometres always makes me nervous, when the jostling begins. I always go and do something else. I keep listening to the race, but I need some kind of distraction. That day it was the same.

“I was doing something else until the moment my dad shouted from the kitchen that Fabio was in front and winning. So I hurried back to watch. I saw him sprinting, swerving, and before I knew it he was in the roadside barriers. It all happened so quickly. In the replay I saw him crash into a man and into the finish barrier, his helmet flying from his head.

“I knew: this is bad. I rang the team doctor Yvan Vanmol but he couldn’t tell me anything, except that Fabio was unconscious. On Twitter I only read horror stories. I couldn’t do anything but sit by the TV, praying that he wouldn’t die. After half an hour I packed a suitcase for Poland.”

Fabio remembers nothing of the crash, or the three days that followed it. “My first memory after the crash is three doctors standing by my bed,” he told Zonneveld. “The next day Delore and my dad came to visit, wearing protective suits and face masks because of the corona. They were flown to Poland by the team, together with my mother, my sister and the team psychologist.

“Them standing before me in those suits, that’s the moment I became fully aware of the situation. I tapped my wrist because I wanted to know the time. They said: it’s Saturday four o’clock. Only then did I realise it was three days after the crash. And that I was lying in intensive care in a Polish hospital.

“They don’t put you in there for breaking a leg. Delore had brought her cell phone. I typed: Tell me what happened. They explained that I had crashed into the barriers during the sprint.”

Jakobsen’s body was shattered. “His face was rectangular,” his fiancée recalls. “I only recognised a small piece; his eyebrows and lashes. There were sutures and bruises everywhere. His head was shaved, there was a large bruise on it where his brain had thumped against the inside of his skull. There was a tube to drain the brain fluid. He was unable to open his mouth. Later, when I looked inside there was nothing. Teeth gone, half of his palate gone, part of his jaw gone. I was looking at the inside of his nose.”

That he’s racing again, nine months later, is extraordinary. It’s the greatest comeback since Lauda but there has been little cheering in the Algarve this week, or applause. On Wednesday, a stage he has won for the last two years, he spent the day at the front of the peloton doing the grunt work for Bennett. On Friday, when he finished 126th, he stopped short of the line, put his hands on his hips, and watched a replay of his teammate winning again on a giant screen.

The image was heart-breaking.

He has a boxer’s nose, a scarred face, and is missing half his teeth. But the real damage is internal. Cycling is not motor racing. There is one engine, one chassis, and no protection when you crash. But while he has been compromised physically, the mental challenge is immense. He can be a ‘domestique’ for the rest of his career, but will he ever find the courage needed to sprint again? To win?

He’s not sure.

“I won’t know that for certain until the moment I’m in the middle of a bunch sprint,” he says. “It is to my advantage that I don’t remember the crash itself. I don’t dream about it, I am not afraid to fall off my bike. I remind myself that really serious crashes like mine don’t occur very often, statistically speaking.

“You don’t win the lottery twice in a row, right? If I want my comeback to succeed, I will have to give it all. A sprinter who brakes too much will never win a race.”

We wish him well.