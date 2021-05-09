| 9.7°C Dublin

I am not afraid to fall off my bike... A sprinter who brakes too much will never win a race

Paul Kimmage

Fabio Jakobsen in action at the Tour of Algarve yesterday. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Expand

Finally, Lauda appeared — and it was like Jesus coming back. It was unbelievable. Everybody stood up. There was absolutely no cheering — just applause. It was respect. I was stunned. It was as if everyone knew that it was an outstanding and historic moment. A guy who was almost dead is, forty-two days later, back in a racing car. I’ll never forget that.

Maurice Hamilton

