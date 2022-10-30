I was cross-examined for about an hour. He took out the book; he kept showing it to me.

‘This is you on the cover. This is your book, isn’t it?’

I said, ‘Yeah.’

‘This is your book, isn’t it?’

And I went, ‘Yeah.’

‘So, whatever you said in this book —’

‘Yeah, but it was ghost-written.’

‘This is your book.’

He held it in front of me.

‘It’s supposed to be an honest book. You said these words.’

‘I didn’t mean it in that way — I didn’t say it in that way. I’m not sure I said all those words. I had a ghost writer.’

‘The Second Half’

Roy Keane with Roddy Doyle

​

Andre Previn, one of the world’s great musicians, made a memorable appearance once on the (Eric) Morecambe and (Ernie) Wise Christmas Show. The comedians had drawn up a sketch featuring a piano and a small orchestra to be introduced by Wise:

“Ladies and gentlemen... Tonight, Grieg’s piano concerto by Grieg, with soloist Mister Eric Morecambe conducted by Mister Andre Previn. Thank you.”

Previn picks up his baton, fires the orchestra and cuts dramatically to the piano soloist, but Morecambe’s rendition — a jaunty ditty — is completely out of synch.

Previn is horrified and drops the baton.

“What are you playing just there?”

Morecambe appears bemused.

“The Greig piano concerto.”

“You’re playing all the WRONG notes!” the conductor spits.

Morecambe grabs him by the jacket: “I’m playing all the right notes ... but not necessarily in the right order.”

And so it is with books. There’s no mystery. It’s not science. The great writers are great composers — they take all the right notes and put them in all the right places.

​

The mechanics of writing have always fascinated me. There are few greater pleasures on visiting a city than a week spent in bookshops, perusing the shelves. You can’t judge a book by its cover? Try me. What’s the subject? Who’s the author? What’s it called?

There’s a passage in Crossing The Line, the brilliant collaboration between Willie Anderson and Brendan Fanning published last year that sent me scrambling for my credit card. Anderson played 27 times for Ireland, and made headlines around the world, but it was a story about his upbringing, and life on a farm that resonated most.

“In the 1960s there was a television ad featuring George Best plugging Cookstown sausages,” he says. “We supplied a fair few of those babies. Let me take you through the cycle. We reared them on turnips and potatoes that we grew ourselves, supplemented with feed bought in. When they were judged fat enough it was, as Andrea Bocelli put it, time to say goodbye.

“Sometimes we’d get a man out to the farm to kill one for us. He was an expert. The pig would be restrained and then BANG! He’d whack it on the head with a mallet, and then slit its throat. The blood would spurt out like a burst main.”

See, that’s it. Spare me rugby books with forewords and introductions and tributes from the greats. Ronan O’Gara on Keith Earls? Not interested. Johnny Sexton on Ian McKinley? No thanks. Gerald Seymour on Willie Anderson? You’re wasting my time! The book is Willie Anderson. Tell me about Cookstown.

Show me how the sausage is made.

​

The right ghostwriter is key. Here’s Kellie Harrington talking to Michelle Fleming in Life last week about her just-published collaboration with Roddy Doyle: “There’s only one person I wanted to do it with — my heart was set on Roddy. They wanted to get someone else to write it but I wasn’t keen on that, so I got Roddy’s number and I texted him and asked him could we meet for a chat.

“We met and I told him out straight: ‘Look Roddy, to be honest, no pressure but if this book is happening, it has to be with you. Now if it doesn’t happen with you, it’s not happening, and that’s also fine.”

But there was a question that wasn’t asked: Why Roddy?

Ryan Tubridy put it to her on Friday’s Late Late: “I just think he’s really incredible,” she said.” So funny. Absolutely hilarious.”

Had she read any of his books? The Commitments? The Woman Who Walked into Doors? Two Pints? Love? We don’t know. And there was no mention of his last venture in sport and his work with Roy Keane.

​

John Banville has rarely shown much interest in sport, but he gave a brilliant interview to Brendan O’Connor (RTÉ Radio 1) on the ‘joys’ of writing last week. “I go into my workroom and I shut the door,” he said, “and there’s total silence for hour after hour. I always think of my workroom as the black hole, you know, not even light escapes from it. It must be very eerie.

“And then, you know, I stumble out at the end of the day, looking for someone to kill because I’ve had such a horrible day and then I have my first glass of wine and I learn to pretend to be human again.”

That’s exactly how it is for me.

I had this notion once that I was the perfect ghost for Keane and would capture his light and shade in a brilliant biography. Then, eight years ago, it was obvious that book would never be written. The Second Half had just been published, and at a press conference in the Aviva, he was asked by Tommy Martin if the book represented “the real you?”

“I don’t know about the real me,” Keane replied, “because you’re always going to hide some parts of your character. The real me? Hopefully you’ll never get to see that, or get to know that.”

That wouldn’t have worked with me. I’d have gone for him, kept digging:

“This is your book?”

“Yeah.”

“You said it was going to be honest?”

“Yeah.”

“But you’re keeping something from me?”

“I didn’t mean it that way!”

Then I’d have grabbed him by the throat and he’d have busted me.

Roddy was a better fit. The Second Half was great.

​

And here we are, another bookshop, and she’s smiling from a shelf at me.

Kellie.

The big gob on her.

“Just €19.99.”

Will I pass or pay?

It’s classic Roddy. No foreword. No gimmicks. And that clever little thing he does at the start of every chapter — a lovely amuse-bouche — that keeps you hooked.

Chapter 1: “We were running up the escalator with our bags full of cameras and mascaras, holding hands and singing, ‘They’re not gonna get us!’”

Chapter 4: “What’s your name?”

“Kellie Harrington.”

“There is no Kellie — it’s Recruit Harrington!”

Chapter 6: “I’m not going to make weight, I told him. ‘I can’t, like — I’m eating a f***in’ chicken fillet roll here. There’s no way like.’”

“Listen, love,” he said. “If you don’t take this fight today, you’ll never box for Ireland again.”

Chapter 12: “It’s the last kilo that’s hard. I’m nearly there, but I have to deprive myself of the simple, leisurely little things — the croissant, the muffin. What is life when you can’t have a bleedin’ scone?”

Sold!

