Patrick Mullins: Just like Santa, hat-trick hero Sharjah never fails to deliver

Jockey Patrick Mullins celebrates on Sharjah after winning The Matheson Hurdle during the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin. Expand

Jockey Patrick Mullins celebrates on Sharjah after winning The Matheson Hurdle during the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin.

PA

Patrick Mullins

"Thirty seconds jockeys," says the starter through his microphone.

I pull down my goggles, two sets as since I’m dropping in there could be a lot of kickback. The field has lined up as I hoped.

Aspire Tower and Petit Mouchoir at the front, Saint Roi and Abracadabras behind them while Couer Sublime and Saldier have lined up wide. I want to follow Saint Roi, not Abracadabras as I’m unsure how well Gordon Elliott’s horses are running this week.

