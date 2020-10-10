| 9.6°C Dublin

Passing your way through any international team is very difficult - I'm not sure Stephen Kenny has game-plan right

Paul McGrath

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Getty Images

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Getty Images

AS someone who once said that I would never be a manager because I couldn’t manage myself, you may think this is a bit rich – but I’m not sure that our new international football manager Stephen Kenny has it right.

It’s one thing to have possession of the ball, it’s another thing altogether to do something with the ball.

Far too often in Bratislava on Thursday night, as our Euro dream died, Irish players passed the ball to one another for the sake of passing it to one another.

