Forty-one years ago last Sunday, I attended the Dublin County Convention where serious concerns were expressed over the All-Ireland football championship.

In fact, there was such disquiet over its perceived inadequacies that a large majority of delegates voted for change.

They wanted an open draw introduced in 1981, with the four 1980 provincial winners seeded so that they couldn’t meet in the early rounds. From 1982 on, the eight quarter-finalists would be seeded for the Round 1 draw.

Dublin certainly couldn’t be accused of selfish motives as they were Leinster six-in-a-row champions (1974-’79), won All-Ireland titles in 1974, ’76 and ’77 and reached the final in 1975, ’78 and ’79.

From a playing perspective, the provincial system was working just fine for Dublin, yet they were driving for change. Armed with what they regarded as a logical case, they headed for Congress in Newcastle, where they had strong allies in Down, who had a broadly similar proposal.

Boy, were they both in for a shock. Down went first and lost heavily. Among those who spoke forcefully against the open draw were Frank Murphy, Cork secretary, and Peter Quinn, then a Fermanagh delegate, who became GAA president 11 years later.

Jimmy Gray, who as county chairman had been at the forefront of the Dublin revival in the 1970s, led his county’s presentation, which differed from Down in that it had a seeding arrangement. He knew he was on a lost cause but continued manfully anyway. The outcome was the same – no open draw wanted here!

Nine years earlier (1971), the open draw idea, proposed by the high-powered McNamee Commission, suffered a similar fate. Dr Jim Brosnan (Kerry) was especially strong in his opposition, insisting that there was no need for change.

“It’s only newspaper talk and no doubt they will be saying tomorrow that we are not progressive,” he said.

Fifty years on, the open draw championship remains untried. The All-Ireland has changed and there’s more to come, but there’s still no indication that the most logical move of all will get a run any time soon.

Dublin’s relentless grip on Leinster greatly enhances the open draw case, but it’s not even being discussed, either by counties or Central Council.

Why? It’s understandable that provincial councils are wary of what they perceive as a potential threat to their power base, but what about the rest of the GAA? Do they really believe that Dublin’s unchallenged dominance in Leinster is good for football?

Do the other Leinster counties not recognise that their prospects of making progress would be enhanced by an open draw?

Dublin’s remarkable string of successes has sparked calls for splitting the county, while there’s also unease over their immense financial strength.

Former Westmeath footballer John Connellan is leading a campaign to rebalance funding, asserting that a disproportionate amount is being allocated to Dublin.

A detailed review of funding certainly needs to be undertaken, but it’s too soon to take the drastic step of splitting Dublin.

Introducing an open draw would be a much simpler experiment. At the very least, it would place Dublin in the same boat as all other counties. As it stands, they know that they will win Leinster, where they have two of three games at home in Croke Park, with the minimum of fuss.

An open draw could leave them travelling to Ballybofey, Castlebar or Killarney in their first or second outing.

They would still start as favourites but it would present a completely different challenge to playing Division 3 or 4 Leinster opposition.

The Covid crisis offers an opportunity for change. Unlike last year, when the provincial schedules were completed before the season was disrupted, the 2021 draws have not yet been made.

What could be a more appropriate time to make a bold decision to use the Covid plague to opt for an old idea that has always been denied its chance?