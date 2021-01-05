| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pandemic is the perfect time to try out an old Dublin idea - scrap the provincials and go for an open draw

Martin Breheny

The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Forty-one years ago last Sunday, I attended the Dublin County Convention where serious concerns were expressed over the All-Ireland football championship.

In fact, there was such disquiet over its perceived inadequacies that a large majority of delegates voted for change.

They wanted an open draw introduced in 1981, with the four 1980 provincial winners seeded so that they couldn’t meet in the early rounds. From 1982 on, the eight quarter-finalists would be seeded for the Round 1 draw.

Related Content

Privacy