Ordinary GAA members have recovered their honour by refusing to be treated like fools

Eamonn Sweeney

The GAA’s policy on inter-county training brought me right back to the early ’80s. It also made me think of condoms.

Back then politicians were getting conniptions about contraception. A Supreme Court ruling meant they had to legislate for their availability but nobody was comfortable about doing so in case they’d be accused of being in favour of sex.

This would have been a very dangerous position to take given that at the time Holy Joes, if not in the majority, certainly had the power to bend the majority to their will.

