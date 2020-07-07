| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making progress in his search for Manchester United's soul

John Aldridge

'United still have a lot to prove before they will give Liverpool any sleepless nights'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, and Bruno Fernandes celebrate United&rsquo;s victory at Bournemouth (Peter Powell/PA) Expand

Close

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, and Bruno Fernandes celebrate United&rsquo;s victory at Bournemouth (Peter Powell/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, and Bruno Fernandes celebrate United’s victory at Bournemouth (Peter Powell/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, and Bruno Fernandes celebrate United’s victory at Bournemouth (Peter Powell/PA)

Liverpool have yet to get their hands on the Premier League trophy and already, their greatest rivals are flexing their muscles ahead of next season.

I have not been surprised to see some unusual results since football returned to our TV screens last month as with no crowds and some teams playing with little or nothing at stake, the mood around the matches has inevitably changed.

However, the one team that has caught my eye since the restart has been Manchester United.

Related Content