Old Trafford damp squib was a turkey that arrived two months early

Paul McGrath

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during Saturday's game against Chelsea. Picture: Pool via REUTERS/Oli Scarff

Last night's Manchester United v Chelsea game was a shocker, 90 wasted minutes of my life that I can never recover.

It is very easy to put this match down as a damp squib. It was certainly damp at Old Trafford and this match never caught fire.

Neither team wanted to risk losing the match, by really trying to win it.

