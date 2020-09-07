Now is the time for the government to stop allowing the NPHET tail to wag the dog

There are so many things to pack in this week that it is hard to know where to start. Well, last Sunday week you might have noted I was critical of the tactics employed by Kilcoo and Mayobridge in a Down county championship match.

The game stood out as an example of overthinking by the coaches – Mickey Moran of Kilcoo and Kieran McKeever, the ex-Armagh star, with Mayobridge.

A psychologist once told me that overthinking leads to negative thoughts and that’s the way the game evolved – players playing with fear, as negativity permeated everything they did. The fear of losing and of the opposition surpassed all positive thoughts.

So it was with some trepidation that I tuned into the clash between Trillick and Killyclogher in the Tyrone Football Championship.

You know what’s coming, another Spillane lash at Tyrone and Ulster football, from the man who coined the phrase ‘puke football’, with the perception of yours truly governed by that remark ever since in our northern province.

Well perish the thought, what I actually saw from Omagh via the TV cameras was Gaelic Football at its very best. Skilful, open, attacking football featuring a super goal from Mark Bradley, and a quite brilliant point from Mattie Donnelly.

Mickey Harte, sitting in the stand, will have been very impressed by the performances of his county players on view, the McCanns, the Brennans, Bradley and Donnelly.

All were superb and it could augur well for a good couple of months for the county team in the Championship, if they can get past that huge issue of beating Donegal in the first round.

The nagging doubt stays in my head, however, that if Mickey had any involvement in the coaching of those two clubs teams, we would not have had the free-flowing football we savoured, with players allowed the freedom to show off their vast array of talents.

Sadly for the Red Hand, when it comes to the inter-county game, and with no Cathal McShane to call on, Mickey will revert to his tried and trusted defensive and counter-attacking game, with players wearing straitjackets as to what they can do out on the pitch.

The game finished as a draw after extra time, and concluded with penalties deciding the contest and Trillick won out. I can understand, given the time constraints this year, why getting the club championship finished required that this had to be the case. But penalties, as the best and fairest way to decide a match, just doesn’t sit with me.

On TV a couple of months ago, I suggested that the games goes on with the next team to score the winner. Or a golden score – a goal or a point from the ‘45’ line – could decide the match, but on mature reflection, I’ve changed my mind on that.

I think there should be five minutes each way more, and if they are still tied then, the teams would play on again and then the tennis and volleyball rule would come in. If a team gets two scores ahead, the games is over.

This would add to the spectacle and be a much fairer way of deciding the result. It would also mean that if a player missed a penalty for club or county that would have won his team a major honour, he would not have to carry that cross for the rest of his life.

Can you imagine later this year if a Cork or Wexford hurler, or Mayo footballer, missed a peno that cost their team an All-Ireland? Or if a Dub missed one for six-in-a-row?

Can you imagine if a player from a club that hadn’t won a county crown in three decades missed a spot-kick at the end of a draw and extra time?

Unfair or not, these amateur players would carry that around for the rest of their lives, unless they actually got the chance to score the winning goal in the same match at some future point in their careers.

No, I don’t like GAA penalty shoot-outs for that reason and I will now finish this part of my article with a line that many of you never thought you would see – ‘I really enjoyed that football match from Tyrone.’

I know, I can’t let a week go by without throwing in my tuppence worth on the government’s response to the ongoing Covid issue. For one thing, I was miffed that I saw 400 people squashed together in the stand at Omagh on the telly, but I could not go to see my beloved Templenoe, playing in a Kerry senior football quarter-final.

I couldn’t but be angry when I realised that Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney can hold 40,000 for a Munster Final safely – but there was no one there a week ago. What a joke.

Surely, on this small island of ours, we could have conformity of rules in the matter of attendance at sports events and I would urge our government to be proactive and follow the lead of their Northern counterparts – and allow some spectators into sporting events.

We still await the scientific evidence of the Covid cases related to attendance at GAA matches. Like waiting for Godot, we will be left waiting. Like Godot, they won’t arrive, for the obvious reason that they don’t exist.

Instead we last week got vague references to two special cases and a total stemming from sport, not the GAA alone, of 55 cases in August.

But then why can’t we get more information? What sports were they, in what counties? Had it something to do with players, spectators, officials at the match or gatemen or whoever?

But that’s the problem with NPHET, for a while now it has been low on specifics and high on generating panic and scaremongering.

Across the water, where the virus has taken a much greater hold than in Ireland, spectators have been allowed into the World Snooker Final, the Pro14 rugby match in Edinburgh, and 2,500 people were used as a trial run for spectators when Brighton hosted Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Saturday week.

The world didn’t cave in when all that happened. There is, as yet, no word of any mass outbreak of Covid-19 linked to any of these events, and I don’t believe there will be. Maybe I’ll be proved wrong, but I believe it is highly unlikely.

Now is the time for the government to stop allowing the NPHET tail to wag the dog and take responsibility to open up sports for at least a percentage of the capacity of the ground.

I would go further by telling them that it’s time to ditch the one-size-fits-all approach. Let’s allow more people into the bigger churches and cathedrals, let’s follow northern guidelines by allowing more people into weddings, determined by the size of the function room, and, while they’re at it, let’s open the small rural pubs.

These can operate in a controlled environment as opposed to the sheebeen-like, out-of-control house parties.

And, by the by, don’t get me started, as someone who lives in a huge tourist county, on the issue of holiday homes.

Until the return to school brought an end to the prime holiday season last weekend, there were holiday homes all over Kerry, – and so I can deduce the rest of Ireland as well – with not two or three cars parked outside them, but four, five and six.

Extended families, of groups of friends, who weren’t going to Spain or Portugal this year, crammed into one holiday home.

Were they all social distancing for the week or ten days they were away on holidays? Are you joking me?

It’s time for the government to again control the narrative. I’m sure Dr Ronan Glynn is a great man, but it is not his job to be putting out videos aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. His job is to give our political leaders the very best advice and let them run with it and communicate it clearly and wisely to the people.

Without a clear message, the people will not be with the politicians. It’s time to give the citizens of this country, hope, clarity, and a clear vision for where we want to go, virus-permitting.

And I think as a sports person, for the mental well-being of the people of Ireland, let’s allow some more people to go to matches or church or weddings.