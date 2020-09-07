| 17.5°C Dublin

Now is the time for the government to stop allowing the NPHET tail to wag the dog

Pat Spillane

There are so many things to pack in this week that it is hard to know where to start. Well, last Sunday week you might have noted I was critical of the tactics employed by Kilcoo and Mayobridge in a Down county championship match.

The game stood out as an example of overthinking by the coaches – Mickey Moran of Kilcoo and Kieran McKeever, the ex-Armagh star, with Mayobridge.

A psychologist once told me that overthinking leads to negative thoughts and that’s the way the game evolved – players playing with fear, as negativity permeated everything they did. The fear of losing and of the opposition surpassed all positive thoughts.

