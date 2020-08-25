| 17.2°C Dublin

Night owls are being treated to the genius of Luka Doncic, keyholder to the sporting kingdom

Roy Curtis

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is pictured in action against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA first round playoff game at AdventHealth Arena, Lake Buena Vista, Florida last Sunday. Photo: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is pictured in action against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA first round playoff game at AdventHealth Arena, Lake Buena Vista, Florida last Sunday. Photo: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

He is a natural-born heir to Lionel Messi, beaming Usain Bolt blazes of sunshine even as he prowls his factory floor like a peak-era Tiger poised to devour the fairways.  

As another gust of history brushed against Luka Doncic in the early hours of Monday morning, there seemed only one legitimate question to offer to the planet.

Can there be a more electrifying, ballsy, cerebral, joyous, box-office alchemist in world sport than the 21-year-old Slovenian triumph of audacity, finesse and competitive will?

