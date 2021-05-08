Nicholas Roche’s Giro d’Italia diary: Having lived in a bubble for the last year, seeing huge crowds was a bit of a shock to the system

Stage 1:

Individual Time Trial, Turin (9km)

Although I didn’t roll down the start ramp of this year’s Giro d’Italia until 2.52 on Friday afternoon, we left the hotel at around 11am because we had a 40-minute drive to the start area and we wanted to be get there in time to do a couple of recon rides over time trial course.

Although my DSM teammates and I have been in Turin since Wednesday the traffic in the heart of the city meant it was too chaotic to check the route out until this morning.

I rode the course at the same time as my teammates Romain Bardet, Jai Hindley and Michael Storer, but we never spoke at all on our two pre-stage recon rides of the circuit. Instead, we gave each other a bit of space and spent the ride in our own zone trying to focus on the route ahead, pick the best line into the corners and select the best gear for each section of road.

After our recon ride, I pinged a bowl of plain pasta with olive oil in the microwave and had lunch on the team bus before listening to music for a while. When the stage began, we watched the early starters on TV in the bus to familiarise ourselves with the course again before warming up on the home trainers alongside the bus as our individual start times approached.

On the way to the start, I met my former Saxo Bank teammate Michael Rogers, who is now working for the UCI as head of innovation. We didn’t have much time to talk but hopefully I can catch up with the Aussie again over the next three weeks.

Sometimes when you roll off the start ramp for a time trial, the last song you listened to beforehand sticks in your head but that didn’t happen at all this time. I just had our directeur sportif giving me words of encouragement in my earpiece instead.

My time trial was decent enough, for a non specialist. Technically I was pretty good in the few corners that we had and things went fairly well in general until about about 700m to go, where my legs died a death. Most of the time in a time trial, you stay tucked down tight into an aerodynamic position to gain the maximum possible advantage but at that point I was on the limit and my legs were screaming at me to stand up and stretch.

It probably looked like I was sprinting towards the line on TV but in reality it was a mixture of that and trying to alleviate the pain.

The parcours was mainly flat so I had a 58 tooth front chainring on, with a rear sprocket ranging from 21 to 11. Although I probably only used the 11 a couple of times, it was a pretty fast course. I completed the 8.6km course at an average speed of 54.8kmh to record a time of nine minutes and 27 seconds. I was 40 seconds slower than world time trial champion and stage winner Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers but happy enough with my ride.

Instead of stopping with our soigneur at the line though, I just rode past him and headed for the bus, which was parked about 10 minutes away. There, I did a bit of a warm-down on the trainer before hopping on board, getting a shower and a sandwich and heading back to the hotel in the team car.

While there was a decent crowd along the route today, it was pretty well controlled and most of them were wearing masks. When the team car stopped at a junction on the way out of town, I was really surprised to see hundreds of people walking around the city’s shopping area, lots of them with no masks on, as if everything was back to normal.

Because my career depends on me staying well, I have spent most of the last year in a small bubble of masks, hand sanitiser and socially distanced teammates, one in which I barely leave my room for weeks on end, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for me to see such huge crowds.

I can understand the frustration of people who have been locked down for a long time and want to get out in the sun and do a bit of shopping or whatever, but it was a weird realisation that as a professional cyclist I live in a very different world to most people.