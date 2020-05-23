| 12.3°C Dublin

New world offers new opportunities for IRFU and its ailing All-Ireland League

Brendan Fanning

The club game is in dire need of being totally re-imagined

Cork Constitution celebrate after winning the All-Ireland League Division 1 final last year. Whenever it kicks off again the competition needs a new shape and impetus. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Cork Constitution celebrate after winning the All-Ireland League Division 1 final last year. Whenever it kicks off again the competition needs a new shape and impetus. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

A few years ago in the lower tiers of Lancashire rugby, a new term gained popular currency on the circuit: Cumbrialitis.

Although not to be found in modern urban dictionaries, it was widely understood as a reluctance to go to Cumbria, its immediate neighbour to the north. Specifically, it was a reluctance to cross the border on match days.

Typically the symptoms would manifest themselves on a Friday night, and be so bad by the next morning that travelling to take your place in the team for an away fixture there would be out of the question.

