New world offers new opportunities for IRFU and its ailing All-Ireland League

A few years ago in the lower tiers of Lancashire rugby, a new term gained popular currency on the circuit: Cumbrialitis.

Although not to be found in modern urban dictionaries, it was widely understood as a reluctance to go to Cumbria, its immediate neighbour to the north. Specifically, it was a reluctance to cross the border on match days.

Typically the symptoms would manifest themselves on a Friday night, and be so bad by the next morning that travelling to take your place in the team for an away fixture there would be out of the question.

Cumbria had lots of strong clubs. Lancashire had a good deal fewer. Cumbria covers a big chunk of territory, and if you were sharing league space with a bunch of their clubs in England’s north west then you were likely to be travelling a lot, spending a lot, and getting very little enjoyment from the experience.

Long story short, Lancashire clubs — having had no joy in making changes to the league through the RFU — opted to go it alone.

Two years ago they told head office in London they were setting up their own county league, with 19 clubs spread over two divisions, and while there was opposition from the RFU and clubs in neighbouring counties, the Lancashire County Leagues was born.

It sounds like the sort of revolution that would reduce club secretaries to gibbering wrecks, sweating over the reality of life cut off from the mother ship.

In this case it has worked fairly well: the clubs maintained their membership of the RFU; the same RFU insisted they continued to use the Player Registration System and incorporate the union’s Electronic Match Cards — so funding from Twickenham continued.

Any why wouldn’t it? The RFU’s grant from Sport England is based on participation numbers. It's in their interest to keep Lancashire onside, even if they started dancing to a new tune. So why did Lancashire change the music?

Because their heads were melted from the time and money spent trying to eke out enjoyment from something they once loved. They couldn't effect change within the system — clubs in other counties would object, and the grind continued — so they bit the bullet.

The game changer that is coronavirus has made that move look prophetic. On this patch of land the All-Ireland League caused uproarious debate before it started, and various forms of pitched battles since then.

Much of the discord has centred on time and money spent travelling the country. Others were happy to make those efforts to be part of a national competition where previously they could only shop local.

Last month the IRFU sent out a questionnaire to the clubs trying to gauge the mood for what they wanted and expected when eventually rugby kicks off again. It covered lots of stuff without really getting near the point.

Though it was well intentioned, the simple response would have been to write back and say that if you were remotely arsed about the club game — "the bedrock" as you'll be told at every IRFU AGM — you wouldn’t have insulted clubs with the €500k assistance fund unveiled to help those hobbled by the lockdown.

It was, as the IRFU letter said: ". . . a last resort for clubs who fear they may not be able to reopen their gates as a direct result of Covid-19."

The maximum allowance for any club, it transpired, was €5k. Only 65 clubs out of 227 applied for the assistance. Why? Maybe it was because they had to jump through so many hoops it was, literally, more enervating than rewarding. Chances are the union will cough up just €3k per club. Result!

It's worth looking at how the Welsh and Scottish unions fund their clubs. In Wales, their Premiership (a 12-team semi-pro league immediately below the four professional regions), the clubs were getting £100k each per season.

That will be halved post-coronavirus. Below them there is a 14-team Championship where clubs can pick up £10-15k per season depending on how many boxes they can tick on the WRU’s wishlist.

It takes circa £300k a season to run a Premiership team in Wales. The plan this season had been for a play-off between the top six and Scotland's new Super Six clubs.

The SRU made as many enemies as friends in putting together the new competition designed to create a tier more relative to the professional game. Delayed initially by politics, it kicked off late this season, after the World Cup, and in frequently brutal weather.

The sides were supported by the SRU to the extent that the union picked up the tab for the head coach and supported the cost of back-room staff.

"It showed that a relatively small investment in analysis can go a long way towards professionalising that side of things if handled properly," says David Barnes of the Offside Line website, the best informed observer of Scottish club rugby.

"The big issue was that it was pretty joyless. Hard to escape the feeling that you were watching training matches. It, kind of, fell between two stools: not reaching full-time pro standard but lacking the bite you get from traditional club rivalries.

"After promising crowds on the first few weekends, they dropped off to not much better than Premiership.”

Still, there are plans to expand it to eight clubs. Getting the required buy-in will be an uphill climb in a country where the gap between the SRU and its constituents seems wider than ever.

After the IRFU’s derisory offer to ease the pain of Covid-19, they’ll have ground to make up with clubs. Hardly unique, that. It was a source of amazement to our colleagues in Wales and Scotland that the IRFU doesn’t know where its wallet is when it comes to supporting its self-styled “bedrock”.

The beer money for winning any of the All-Ireland League titles is gone, leaving only a chance to reclaim travel expenses incurred in playing in IRFU competitions. Thereafter there is the possibility of up to €15k depending on how many teams/players/qualified coaches/referees a club can muster.

So you can see why lots of clubs have no appetite for spending anymore. In which case this would be an opportune time to suggest a less expensive model that won’t carry everyone to happy land, but, we think, would make for a better journey.

The idea of subtracting the national element from much of the AIL is not new, but has never been more relevant.

The best way of doing that would be to redraft the operation into two competitions: an AIL of two divisions, financially supported and run by the IRFU; and three regional leagues — an Eastern Conference (administered by the Leinster Branch); a Southern Conference (run by Munster) and a Northern Conference (Ulster). Each of the national and regional divisions would have 10 clubs.

Clearly this would take some of the workload off the desk of the Connacht Branch, whose five senior clubs could be split along the following lines: Sligo and Ballina going north; Buccaneers (Athlone is largely situated in Leinster anyway) and one of Galwegians or Corinthians going east, the other south.

Given that next season is planned to start in the shape this one ended prematurely, then no teams would be coming through from the round-robins, a point unreached in the programme. So the 50 clubs who finished would be the 50 who start again.

The key difference in this model is that it would accommodate the ambitions of all clubs — if not immediately then with doors open along the way to facilitate movement up and down. And for the first time there would be meaningful involvement from the IRFU.

Two years ago this month, IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora opened the door to the top end of the AIL establishing close links with the professional game. In classic Irish fashion the clubs could not agree, and instead of forcing the issue the IRFU folded that particular tent.

In clubland Nucifora is seen as having tried to railroad his plan through, rather than bat it around a bit more. In fairness to him there’s been a lot of back and forth on the issue over the years. Whatever, since then his eyes glaze over at mention of the magic letters AIL.

This is not an excuse for the union — and Nucifora — to continue to use the clubs when it suits, but to put zilch back in. So what we're suggesting is that, like Scotland and Wales, they actively shape the top end of the club game by resourcing the top two divisions.

Coaching, strength and conditioning, and analysis for the top 20 clubs should be supported by the union. For a budget of €1m they could make a real difference in areas that matter.

Depending on the size of the club, the head coach would be a full-time position, ideally employed by the IRFU.

If so, the job spec would stretch well beyond running the senior team and into creating IRFU-approved structures at youth level to increase the numbers involved and the quality of talent coming through the system.

The former has relevance to the funding the IRFU gets from Sport Ireland; the latter has obvious implications across the board.

The same coach would be required to have an input to local schools, either currently non-rugby or else far enough down the schools food chain to need outside help.

If that’s a heavy workload then coaches would cope, for it would open a door currently closed in that business. Ireland has lots of hungry young coaches with nowhere to go.

Naturally enough, the union’s regulation six, which precludes payment or other material benefits to players, would have even less relevance than it does now. Get rid of it. Clubs’ bankers are well placed to keep their clients onside.

If clubs get into trouble by mismanaging their affairs through player payments then let them work it out themselves.

For the three conferences outside the AIL there should be end-of-season play-offs to win a place in Division 2. We suspect lots of clubs at that level would have no interest in moving up.

Their dance card would involve games against teams only in their own province — with the exception of the Connacht clubs — so less travel, less expense and more local derbies, the absence of which is a hole on many fixture lists.

And critically they would retain their senior status, and access to international match tickets.

The mechanism for promotion and relegation could be sorted out as the season unfolds, but it need not stray far from what we have already.

What we don’t have is a club game operating at near its optimum, because its structure is a one size fits all, and with a lot of belts tightened severely by Covid-19 that is more than uncomfortable.

Maybe in the new world we don’t even have 20 clubs at the top keen to make the kind of changes required to step up. So be it, but let’s start by giving them that option.

That would mean getting some leadership from a rugby union prepared to carry their weight. On Friday, IRFU chief executive Philip Browne had good news and bad. The good bit was that the Pro14 deal with private equity firm CVC had been put to bed. The bad bit was that the financial situation was “catastrophic”.

Then, like a sudden shaft of light, he said that the sale of Newlands, bought in 1995 and cashed in last year contributing €25m to the kitty, was earmarked for the amateur game.

Hallelujah! So when the IRFU moved from 62 Lansdowne Road, where they were paying rent, to the more spacious property 50 metres up the road — which they bought — they swapped a liability for an asset. And the amateur side of the house would benefit, Browne said.

We accept that the model put forward here is not entirely amateur but equally it's deserving of investment — or some version of it. So no need to go down the Lancashire route and leg it on your own, sit tight with the IRFU. Help is on the way!