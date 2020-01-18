Neil Francis: 'Saracens crisis a waking nightmare that compromises a sense of higher values'

It would have the significance of bringing the whole economy down.

It has been confirmed that Saracens will be relegated from the English Premiership at the end of the season — a truly unprecedented situation within the English game where systematic cheating and a flagrant disregard for the governance of the game will have far-reaching consequences.

Saracens cannot move forwards, backwards or sideways. They cannot off-load any of their squad because compensation for any rescinded contracts would still break the salary cap.

This is a waking nightmare for the RFU, who have nearly a dozen English players tied up in the club.

There are consequences at international level, at domestic level and even for the Champions Cup.

The Dyson Report still has not been released but every competition in the northern hemisphere could be effected by what happens.

The market for players and player wages will be significantly impacted. The game and its sense of higher values has also been compromised.

On Sunday, Saracens will take comfort from any performance against Racing that they can, adamant that these backs-against-the-wall situations are a foundation stone in the club’s character and constitution. B******s!

Saracens felt the joy of big wins despite their cheating. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster are out, lagging behind Saracens, who without question will be able to drum up a performance which will get them in as a best loser, possibly against either Leinster (who they beat in last year's final) or Exeter (who are their chief protagonists).

Munster, in truth, just aren't good enough and their points difference of zero tells you that. They are not creative enough. Saracens are the defending champions and given the size and quality of their squad nobody would bet against them being involved in the shake-up again in April and May.

Quite often the sporting gods decree that what happens on the pitch — and not natural justice — is the way these things are decided. It could go legal!

In relation to legal action I intend to take a case against Leinster to see if I can recover the 80 minutes that I spent watching what was one of the worst games I have ever seen.

It is true that conditions were difficult and it was also evident that Benetton are a well organised side with a muscular pack and they play a limited form of the game with Tito Tebaldi running the show.

I understand too that there are 80 minutes in a game and sometimes you have to endure 60 or 70 minutes before you can take control of the game but not 60 or 70 minutes of utter bilge.

The first 30 minutes were Leinster's worst performance in a long time and that includes their 3-0 victory over Zebre earlier in the season.

I can’t quite figure out whether Karl Dickson was only refereeing one side or whether Leinster mentally were swimming in the floods in the Piazza San Marco.

Some of the offences were marginal but a 7-1 penalty count after 20 minutes gave you an idea of just how awful Leinster were.

They seem to enjoy arm wrestling on their own try line and denying sides like Benetton after initially giving them hope of getting over the line.

James Tracy is congratulated by Leinster team-mates after scoring their second try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 6 win over Benetton

Leinster as we always knew held out and managed to go ahead in the 34th minute. They do it on purpose and the longer the game went on the more Leinster's defence sucked the blood out of Benetton’s enthusiasm.

At this stage the Italian team’s negativity and blatant malfeasance at the breakdown eventually told and Leinster picked off two hard-worked tries and then killed the clock.

There is not a chance that they will perform like this in the quarter-finals in April, but if they had got picked off on Saturday it would have been a €1.5m drop in income for failing to get home-field advantage.

Maybe that focused their minds a little bit as their performance improved in the last third of the game.

It doesn’t matter, the writ will be in the post tomorrow morning.

Ulster struggled too against a tricky and semi-competitive Bath side who had nothing to lose or to gain. That Bath were in it right until the very end told you more about Ulster though.

They have eight players in the Ireland squad, but how many feature will be of great interest. Once again Ulster have just fewer than 20 players capable of performing at Champions Cup level. When they lose one or two of them they are just not able to cope.

Marty Moore hurt his ankle last week and so he was replaced by Ireland squad debutant Tom O’Toole. O’Toole, after an undistinguished performance, was replaced half-way through the game by Ross Kane.

Bath immediately focused everything on their scrum and Kane was put through the grinder — it is not his fault if he is not good enough.

Jacob Stockdale of Ulster celebrates with team-mate John Cooney, right, after scoring his side's sixth try during the Guinness PRO14 Round 10 match between Ulster and Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

There were edgy performances from Jacob Stockdale and Robert Ballacoune. Will Addison looked pretty good in possession and he is a clever and skilful player but once again it looked like he got injured and that is an issue for him.

There was enough quality in the Ulster side just to shade it. John Cooney had another effective game and a thought has occurred to me about his place-kicking competency.

Whenever Johnny Sexton is still on the pitch, but for some reason unable to take some of his place kicks, is it not a good idea to have somebody who is an 85 per cent-plus kicker on the park?

We wait for the consequences of Saracens’ cheating to flesh out and in the meantime we earnestly hope Racing do everyone a favour and beat them.

Online Editors