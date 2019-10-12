Neil Francis: 'Frustration once again as law puts players in danger of serious injury'

Once again, the unfeasibly late directive of the new laws regarding head-high tackles comes in six weeks before the tournament.

The refereeing fraternity and their guiding committees have again shown that they have virtually no empathy with the game and its players. Spectators can do little more than shake their heads at the lack of understanding.

It is like a barnacle saying that he understands everything about an aircraft carrier.

We knew this would happen and, as Saturday’s seventh red card demonstrates, it is the lack of consistency and the unevenness of arbitration which grates the most.

We understand that dangerous tackles need to be punished, but the talking points are based around refereeing and arbitration and not the rugby or the skill levels.

Robbie Henshaw of Ireland is tackled by Tusi Pisi of Samoa during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Ireland and Samoa at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Previously, I had criticised the format of this competition and the presence of weaker sides and their inability to compete with professional teams whose conditioning and strength levels would be far superior.

I have stated that, in the final quarter of many games, fatigue and an inability to react could lead to serious injury. That point still stands.

The pool games have served to remind us that the stronger teams have an imperative to negotiate their pools without losing players to injury, losing players to red cards or suspension or, in Ireland’s case, losing to the hosts.

It is, after all, a contact sport and anything can happen, even to your best player.

If you had said at the start of the competition that you would arrive at the quarter-final stage with a full squad of players without injury, you would have taken it.

One suspension through Bundee Aki's red card might cause a number of problems. Aki should never have been sent off in the first place and that is why we can’t help but grumble about inconsistency.

In the 27th minute of this game, in a midfield sortie, CJ Stander took the ball up to the Samoan line as part of Ireland’s phase play.

As contact came, Samoan outhalf Ulupano Seuteni charged into Stander, his leading shoulder hit Stander square in the jaw, nobody dipped and there were no mitigating circumstances.

Andrew Conway of Ireland, centre, celebrates with team-mate Joey Carbery after scoring their side's seventh try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Ireland and Samoa at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It was a clear-cut red card. In real time or in slow motion it was very clear what had happened and Stander, who is able to take the hits, really felt that one.

Nic Berry, who was only a few metres away, incredibly missed it and the TMO was asleep at the wheel. Exactly one minute later, after a ball went loose, Aki dangerously tackled Seuteni in open play.

There was no intent to do the Samoan any harm, but that is never a mitigating point. Aki was also stationary when Seuteni went into contact.

Under the new rules, Aki had to walk. Seuteni should, however, not even have been on the pitch and that is what grates.

The Samoan was taken off for a HIA but in terms of damage done and the dangerous element of contact, the hit on Stander was far more severe.

The hit on Jacob Stockdale in the sixth minute was the worst of all the head-high tackles. It is true that Stockdale did dip prior to contact but that hit could have done serious damage to the Ulster winger.

In the Oxford Concise Dictionary, the word 'mitigation' is "an action of reducing the severity, seriousness or painfulness of something".

Quite how, by the ball carrier ‘dipping’ this comes about, is beyond me. It should have been a red and somebody like Jerome Garces would have weighed up cause and effect and still ruled that it was worthy of a red.

It seems subject to an appeal that Joe Schmidt still won’t get to make a decision on his best combination at centre, but it is ironic that the lead-up to the sending-off was precipitated by some looseness and inaction by Robbie Henshaw.

Henshaw was taken off after 60 minutes but, given his injury-enforced break, he was fairly rusty and his pass which went two metres over the head of Stockdale was the cause of the turnover from which Aki left the field.

Irrespective of how he played, he will have to start next weekend with Ringrose playing outside him at 13.

Keith Earls, left, and Jonathan Sexton of Ireland following the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Ireland and Samoa at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

As ever, a game like this is tricky to negotiate and it was very interesting to watch how Johnny Sexton scored his first try. Larmour looked very good in loose-field situations.

There will not, though, be any loose-field situations next week, but credit the kid for being the most dangerous player on the park — footballing player that is. His dancing feet got him clear of the Samoan defensive line and a lovely one-armed scooped offload back inside to Sexton got him over the line.

Sexton, as any player, would try to narrow the gap and make the conversion more certain.

The Leinster outhalf was aware that Alapati Leiua was shadowing him into the try zone and rather than bring the ball closer to the posts, Sexton moved wider away from the posts.

He did this because he was alive to the probability that if he had dived closer to the posts that he would have got an elbow or a knee in the act of diving, and that could have put him out — if not of next week’s match, certainly a large part of Ireland’s pre-quarter-final lead-up.

Quite how Samoa only conceded 17 penalties and had all their men on the park at the final whistle was also down to the inconsistency of refereeing.

There was a semblance of intelligent effort from Ireland. They were not quite as sharp as their haircuts but their game plan before and after Aki’s dismissal was spot on. They managed the pill very well and the Samoans just could not get near the ball.

It is significant that there was virtually no humidity in the stadium and the temperature of not more than 18 degrees meant Ireland did not suffer.

They were able to perform knowing that they would last the match, and that dreadful pallor of anxiety and self-doubt didn’t impact on their performance because it was never an issue.

Ireland’s halves were clicking into gear and in direct contrast to his performance against Japan, Murray looked sharp.

His passing for the most part was crisp and accurate, and this was tellingly demonstrated for his wide pass to Larmour for his try right on the touch line.

Are we guaranteed that in next weekend’s quarter-final?

Everyone on the park played well and it would have been a significant confidence booster to know that they could give an awful lot more at the time of asking.

That time of asking, after four years of intense preparation, will come next weekend.

