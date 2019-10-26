Neil Francis: 'Andy Farrell now facing the most difficult mission he has ever taken on'

The real Von Stauffenberg was badly wounded in combat in Tunisia but when he eventually recovered he was targeted by a cabal of senior German officers who recognised that he was the man to lead the German resistance to Hitler.

After a year of plotting Von Stauffenberg personally placed a bomb beside Hitler in his operation’s room in the Wolf’s Lair. The bomb killed four people but, incredibly, Hitler survived.

After witnessing the scale of the explosion, Von Stauffenberg believed the job was done and left immediately for Berlin to complete the coup. Everything seemed to be going right for the conspirators.

There is a seminal and telling moment in the foyer of the Bendlerblock which was the plotters’ headquarters. About 100 officers and personnel file into the room and pledge allegiance. "We are all reporting for duty, what are your orders, Sir?" Dry throat?

In a moment like this if you falter or stutter for a second you are lost. The monster is supposedly dead but the enormity of the task ahead can be overwhelming.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt with Bundee Aki of Ireland after the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

To take control in such circumstances, the gravity of the act and the consequences if they failed, were enormous. Did you ever stop to think and forget to start again?

Von Stauffenberg clears his throat and barks out clear orders. If a lowly corporal can do this, well then so can a colonel in the Wehrmacht.

Alas the plot failed. All the conspirators were dealt with in brutal fashion and the war dragged on for another 10 months. That moment, though, when the spotlight shines on you — well, there can be not even a squeak of indecision or doubt.

We have had two moments such as these in the past year. Ireland’s match in the Aviva against the All Blacks last November was by common consent a Test to decide who, right at that moment, was the best team in the world.

Ireland were Grand Slam champions and New Zealand were the holders of the Rugby Championship. This is a true and fair reflection of the best sides in the world. Ireland won. You guys are now the best side in the world, go off and behave like leaders of the world.

However, there was dry throat. We were hopelessly ill-prepared to take over the mantle. We realised after a very short space of time (February) that our aspirations were really only just that. We had climbed to the mountain top but the rarefied air did not suit us there.

That moment, as rugby people know, did not sit well with us. Why though let reality interfere with our dreams? The consequence was that we lost our way . . . badly.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne introduces Joe Schmidt as Ireland’s new head coach back in 2013 and the team’s fortunes have mainly been on an upward curve ever since. Photo: Sportsfile

Eleven months later and with no Nazi metaphors or a coup anywhere in sight, Andy Farrell is now the man in charge. "We are reporting for duty, what are your orders, Sir?"

In restaurant parlance, the start of Farrell’s head coach career is the equivalent of a soft opening. There has been no blood, no coup, no sacking. He has a handy three months to get his act together with a squad that he is very familiar with.

Prior to all of this, Gatland was sacked, Fast Eddie and Saint Deccie of Assisi too. Joe? Well Joe renewed his contract to the end of the 2019 World Cup and then told the IRFU that he would be leaving after that.

Failure at the 2019 World Cup — and it is a good deal more than that — has meant that Sceptre and Crown haven’t exactly fallen down but his aura and authority have been somewhat diminished.

Joe Schmidt passes the mantle onto a man who isn’t yet even close to being as good a coach as the Kiwi. A man who has never been a head coach before and now we wait for his orders.

It is a huge ask. We will wait to see how Wayne Pivac succeeds Warren Gatland and Fabien Galthie replaces Jacques Brunel. All change everywhere!

As with succession, it is not all about looking forward. Let me be clear here, I have huge respect and admiration for Joe Schmidt’s accomplishments and achievements.

Joe Schmidt, left, with Andy Farrell. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There are very few people who have his breadth of rugby knowledge. Schmidt has always been strategically adroit and has a crystal clear vision of how to play the game. Who among us can call him out on how he chooses to play the game?

The question we must ask, though, is having turned Leinster into a team that won championships with the easy virtue of their fluent passing, why did he bring Ireland back down to a game of the lowest common denominator?

If he is as clever as I think he is there must be a reason. Less to do with cup-winning rugby and more to do with our skill levels just not being good enough?

How could a man with such a sentient purchase of the game choose to play the Jack Charlton long-ball game? Don’t bother with answers on a postcard. The reason is because he knew we were not good enough.

And so there are many issues that the new man must address. We have seen the provinces improve because many players who go to the national squad sessions leave them as far better players and they bring that knowledge back to their provincial squad.

Since 2011 most of our schoolboys have been reared on a diet of Joe Schmidt basics. Our schools coaches have been playing a version of Schmidt’s game.

It is hard to know what way Andy Farrell will get his team to play. Will there be a dramatic change in how the national team plays its rugby?

The head coach designate has never held the reins before and has worked purely as a defence coach — maybe our schoolboys will tackle smarter and harder. There are many questions as to how he likes to play the game but maybe his choice of playmaker will be educational.

Farrell puts great emphasis on the physical side of the game. His own son is the physical and mental embodiment of the way he would like to control the game.

Ireland's Joey Carbery in action. Photo: Issei Kato/Reuters

The mercurial and effervescent Joey Carbery is somebody who we think may — if he can stay injury free — run the show for us not just in France 2023 but in the short to medium term.

What happens if the new coach doesn’t think that Carbery is strong enough or physical enough to lead the line or control the game the way Johnny Sexton does or even did.

There will be changes in personnel, but these will be nothing to the changes in thinking that are required.

What is Farrell’s vision? We can state with certainty that he is not anywhere near as good a thinker as Schmidt but his start and his philosophy are vital.

It will be that moment in the room, 'what are your orders, Sir?" When you were just the lieutenant sitting behind the glare of the lights it was easy.

This job will be the most difficult task Andy Farrell has ever taken on.

