My top five strikers in world football and why Harry Kane isn't one of them

John Aldridge

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Martin Rickett/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The definition of a striker has changed dramatically in recent years and as we reach the end of this strange football season, two legends continue to set the gold standard the rest are striving to reach.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have redefined how we view goalscorers and even at the back end of their careers, this incredible duo are scoring more than 30 goals a season at will.

They are not traditional strikers, but they thrive in set-ups that encourages them to burst from a wide position or a role just behind a central striker, and their scoring statistics prove that they are two of the best players ever to play the game.