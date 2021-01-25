| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My Dream XV and management team that would take on the Dubs and win

Pat Spillane

Left to right, Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan, Kerry captain David Clifford and Meath defender Donal Keogan would all make Pat Spillane's dream team Expand

Close

Left to right, Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan, Kerry captain David Clifford and Meath defender Donal Keogan would all make Pat Spillane's dream team

Left to right, Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan, Kerry captain David Clifford and Meath defender Donal Keogan would all make Pat Spillane's dream team

Left to right, Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan, Kerry captain David Clifford and Meath defender Donal Keogan would all make Pat Spillane's dream team

These are dark days in every sense. Everyone is stuck in lockdown and the weather is dank.

I spend my time binge-watching sport on TV in between gazing at the four walls and trying to find a chink of positivity somewhere.

Clutching at straws, they'll tell you down here in Kerry that the days are getting longer.

Related Content

Privacy