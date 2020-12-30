Mick Galwey used to say that the mark of Munster's transition from gallant losers to winners in the Heineken Cup was the capacity to stay calm under fire.

It wasn't quite as simple as shrugging their shoulders and trusting that everything would work out in the end, but definitely it meant not folding their tent when the storm was raging.

There would be a few days and nights along the way when they were getting it in the neck in the opening half hour, and it was hard to see how they'd still be drawing breath in the second half.

One night in Newport stands out. It was season 2000/01 and the pool campaign was coming to a close with Munster and Bath going hammer and tongs to top the table.

In those days Newport were heavy hitters, led up front by former Springbok captain Gary Teichmann, with Kiwi Shane Howarth the star of a very good back division. They were 15-0 up inside the first quarter.

Munster coach Declan Kidney and Mick Galwey of Munster celebrate victory after the Heineken Cup semi-final match between Castres and Munster played at the Stade de la Mediterranee, in Beziers, France on April 27, 2002. Munster won the match 25-17. Credit: David Rogers, Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster coach Declan Kidney and Mick Galwey of Munster celebrate victory after the Heineken Cup semi-final match between Castres and Munster played at the Stade de la Mediterranee, in Beziers, France on April 27, 2002. Munster won the match 25-17. Credit: David Rogers, Getty Images

At the time a less than stellar collection known as Baha Men were dominating the charts with an irritatingly catchy number called Who Let the Dogs Out.

With some subtle paraphrasing the Newport fans had commandeered it. Wedged in at the back of the stand in Rodney Parade we thought the roof was going to lift.

Munster were 24-10 down at half time. By the final whistle they had changed that to 39-24, and guaranteed their passage into the quarter-finals for the third time on the trot.

It wasn't always necessary for them to win to tick the box. In 2008 they were having another one of those experiences on the road where they looked lost.

This time it was in Clermont. Surely no club in Heineken history has a record of so many explosive starts as the Michelin men. Usually it's enough to close the show.

They were battering Munster, but a team backboned by experienced campaigners at the top of their game refused to go away.

In those circumstances the handbook suggests chipping away rather than chasing. So from a position of 23-6 down Ronan O'Gara started doing just that.

His final stroke, with his head swathed in bandages, was a handy penalty to bring Munster just under the bonus point curtain before it came down. Job done.

It was the perfect model of the Munster railway: if you're going to the trouble of travel then make sure you bring something home.

Both clubs would win their final pool games and finish that phase on 19 points. Munster went into the quarters on points' difference.

It was impossible not to think of that when Munster were hanging on to Clermont's coat tails in the Heineken Champions Cup 10 days ago.

At 28-9 down they were in the ejector seat, trying to avoid being strapped in. Clermont had a four-try bonus and a lead of 19 points after 24 minutes.

Recent Munster experiences in how to keep heads above water had not been comfortable. Last season they had a handy chance of a losing bonus away in Saracens, and blew it by chasing the win.

It may not have been critical in the final tally of pool points but it was an empty feeling for all concerned at the time.

This time however they put the jigsaw together, one piece at a time, courtesy of JJ Hanrahan's remarkable 10 out of 10 rating with nine from nine off the tee.

Munster's JJ Hanrahan kicks a penalty. Photo: Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster's JJ Hanrahan kicks a penalty. Photo: Sportsfile

When you juxtapose that with the many moving parts in Mike Haley's try you have the look of a team who are bringing a variety of weapons to the fight. At last.

We tend to go back to the semi-final against Racing in Bordeaux in 2018 as the best example of a modern-day one-dimensional Munster coming up short. Stephen Larkham is now having an effect on Munster's attack.

Go back to rugby's restart a few months ago, when Munster lost twice to Leinster in the space of a fortnight, and the difference is night and day.

Given the loss of RG Snyman from the first of those defeats and you wonder how much farther along the road they would be, especially given the rapid development of Gavin Coombes in the back row.

Equally the absence of Joey Carbery has been hard for the player as much as the team, but the fact that he is progressing rather than on a plateau is encouraging.

So the postponement of the derby with Leinster last weekend robbed us of a third meeting in five months, but one that had far more appeal than those first tentative steps post lockdown.

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham. Photo: Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster were due to send down the men who put up the marquee rather than those whose names are above it in lights.

Fingers crossed that the Saturday afternoon show in Kingspan gets off the ground safely, for after 16 Guinness Pro14 wins from 16 starts something has to give for one of them.

The confidence levels could hardly be more polarised. Ulster have been stung on Marcel Coetzee's plan to go back to South Africa, as illustrated by the "deeply frustrated" comment by their CEO, Jonny Petrie.

Is that because Coetzee is going home or because the Bulls aren't ponying up cash in compensation? Or both?

Either way Dan McFarland will probably face a full strength Munster selection, for whom nine wins from nine games across both competitions is fuel for any fire.

They are joining the dots between creating chances and taking points, and not losing sight of the task regardless of the circumstances. They have no room for panic.