Mick Galwey: 'New Zealand clash is a chance for this Irish team to tattoo their name in rugby history'

Here was Johnny rewinding the clock some 12 months to his World Player of the Year form.

It was timely, thrilling, urgently required and magnificent in its execution.

He was again the leader, the standard-setter, the man driving Ireland toward the mountain top.

This victory had far more value than the five points it put on the board. In a flash the entire mood music around the Irish team is altered: pessimism gives way to hope, sniping to an all-for-one togetherness, anxiety to anticipation.

Next weekend, with the All Blacks as our opponents, represents a huge opportunity.

A chance to go where no Irish team has gone before, for these players to tattoo their name into rugby history.

Neither the inconsistency of the last nine months nor the loss to Japan remotely bothers me now.



Ireland have found form and momentum at just the right time.

Even if was against a moderate Samoa team, a seven-try victory despite playing with 14 men for two thirds of the game completely alters the narrative surrounding the team.

I think it liberates the players, takes the pressure off, frees them to go out and have a right cut at New Zealand next Saturday.

There were some huge performances last Saturday, none more so than Jordan Larmour.

Rob Kearney will be fearing the worst. He has been a great servant to Ireland but Larmour was irresistible.

He is a game-changer, a player who brings that X-factor. His dancing feet, ability to feint off either side and accelerate into space, is one of the few qualities that can frighten the ultra-organised modern defences.

Ireland will not have many moments to open up an opponent of New Zealand’s quality. When the chances come, they have to be seized. So I would go for Larmour at full-back.

I’d also place my absolute trust in the Munster gladiator Peter O’Mahony.



He hadn’t been at his best before Saturday, but I thought his cameo off the bench was very impressive.

More significantly, Peter is a big game player, a warrior who has a history of delivering in big matches.

It would be tough on Tadhg Beirne who gave Ireland a real shot in the arm on Saturday, but my quarter-final backrow would read: O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Stander.

Another call that might surprise you would be in midfield where I would take a punt on the ultra physical partnership of Chris Farrell and Rob Henshaw.

Garry Ringrose’s many supporters may feel I have taken leave of my senses given his exceptional showing in the tournament.

But with Bundee Aki suspended, I believe the immense power of Farrell and Henshaw might prove a trump card.

Farrell is an immense unit, a player whose direct running can suck in defenders and create space out wide; he also has soft hands.

Henshaw was rusty against Samoa but the game-time will stand to him.

I felt sorry for Aki. In truth he did very little wrong, there was no cynicism in the challenge, he simply stood up and made himself big and it was his momentum that did the damage.



By the letter of the law he had to go. My contention would be that the law is something of an ass.

Speaking of rulings that stink, World Rugby's handling of the crisis caused by Typhoon Hagibis has been pathetic.

Don’t get me wrong. I fully support the decision to cancel the games where conditions are dangerous and lives are imperilled.

Any other course of action could not be considered.

But the absence of anything remotely comparing to a proper contingency plan undermines the competitive integrity of the tournament.

This tournament was awarded to Japan the guts of a decade ago. You didn’t have to be a climate scientist to recognise this is typhoon season in the region.

At the very least, ample wriggle room should have been fitted into the schedule, a three- or four-day window of opportunity to refix any games taken down by nature.

And the notion that somebody thought that an emergency plan that involved moving a game hit by a typhoon just 14 miles down the road fit for purpose is, well, just mind-boggling.

Ever since Scotland voted against our 2023 World Cup bid, there has been a little tension between the nations. I’ll be kind and say that I wouldn’t be their biggest fan.

But, still, I’d be absolute furious if Ireland were in their position, if our tournament was in peril of being lost to committee room incompetence.

Thankfully, we are not in that situation.

When it was most required, with our backs to the wall, Ireland’s big name players seized the day.

I can’t wait for next week.

We now know it's New Zealand, a team we have beaten twice in the last three years.

I have had my faith that there is at least one huge game left in Ireland restored.

Maybe I’m just a daft optimist, but I believe Ireland have turned a significant corner.

All the recent gloom as Ireland searched for form can be left to one side.

Because, believe me, next weekend could deliver a victory which puts all the other great Irish rugby days in the shade.

