Michael Kelly: 'True nature of football and faith is found in those who see innate beauty and goodness'

Concerns over the management of the organisation and claims and counter-claims about who is - or was - responsible for things going wrong at the organisation are legion.

Speaking on 'Morning Ireland' on Thursday , Sports Minister Shane Ross hailed what he described as a "new chapter" at the FAI with the appointment of a new independent chairman and independent directors.

Mr Ross expressed the hope the new leadership will take the organisation out of a "mess".

It's not new territory. Both the sport's international governing authority FIFA and the European equivalent UEFA have been marred by allegations of corruption.

A number of high-profile officials have been arrested by authorities who are investigating allegations that there has been corruption in selecting the host of the World Cup.

The affairs have brought soccer into disrepute and left many fans shaking their heads in disbelief about the upper echelons of what Pelé called "the beautiful game".

Minister for Tourism, Transport and Sport Shane Ross

And yet tomorrow morning hundreds of volunteer-coaches will take to soggy pitches the length and breadth of the country with thousands of young boys and girls enthusiastic to hone their soccer skills.

Only a select few youngsters stand any chance of becoming the next Cristiano Ronaldo - and they know it (even if their parents don't yet!).

For the vast majority of people involved in soccer, they are there for the sheer love of the game.

Whether it is lining the pitch on a Friday night, endlessly washing muddy uniforms or fundraising to keep teams going on a shoestring budget, there is very little glory at the grassroots level.

Many a grown adult will tell you the vital role that sport or an influential coach played at a formative time in their lives when different decisions could've taken them in different self-destructive directions.

People like this are the backbones of our communities and they deserve our utmost respect and appreciation.

Just like Gaelic games and rugby, soccer has a very positive impact that creates great camaraderie among the team. Friendships are made for life on cold January mornings kicking a ball around a field.

The woes at the FAI are like a kick in the stomach to people like this.

And, while they might grumble about those in leadership or the feelings of being let down they experience about the perilous situation the Irish game now finds itself in, they don't lose faith with the essence of soccer.

That's what keeps them coming back, week after week.

Why is this? When many other people would throw their arms in the air in despair and walk away, what keeps the true believer coming?

It's because they might have lost faith in management, but they have not lost faith in the high ideals of fair play, sportsmanship, team work and friendship that are at the heart of team sports.

Essentially, it is for the same reason that Catholics stick with the Church regardless of - or perhaps in spite of - how inadequately lived the Gospel ideal is by many people in leadership.

Soccer fans see beyond the controversy and scandal that surrounds their sport at the moment, precisely because they know that the essential and enduring elements are worth fighting for.

This doesn't mean that they don't long for reform of the organisation or want to give a blank cheque to those in leadership.

Precisely like Catholics who can distinguish between the all-too-human failings of the Church as an institution and the truth and goodness of the message that Christ proclaims.

Like soccer fans, people of faith know that the often-baffling sense of corruption and feelings of being let down do not have the last word on the Church or soccer. They see the bigger picture and know that the joy experienced on the good days far outstrips the disappointment felt at lower moments.

Speaking over Christmas, Pope Francis made a passionate plea to people disenchanted with faith.

He appealed to Catholics jaded by decades of scandal in the Church not to lose heart but instead to cling to the central message and the positive role faith can play in everyday life.

"Whatever goes wrong in our lives, whatever doesn't work in the Church, whatever problems there are in the world, will no longer serve as an excuse," the pontiff said.

World stage: Pope Francis joins in with a maraca as he watches artists from a Cuban circus perform during his weekly general audience in the Vatican this week. Photo: Getty

"It will become secondary, for faced with Jesus's extravagant love, a love of utter meekness and closeness, we have no excuse."

The Pope's message is ultimately one of forgiveness in a world that doesn't really do mercy.

Every wrongdoing - perceived or real - is parsed on social media and the critique is relentless until the mob moves on to another victim.

Those who remain true to soccer despite the jeering and slagging of friends, many of whom - truth be told - have no interest in the wellbeing of the sport, are right to hold firm.

Like people of faith, they know that amidst the weakness and wrongdoing there is also greatness.

Often it is the quiet magnificence found at the grassroots level where people work for club and parish with no desire for a reward.

It's easy to stand on the side-lines offering a blistering commentary on current events whether it is in soccer or the Church.

But the real heroes are those who can move beyond cynicism, see the inherent good in things and work to restore faith.

Irish Independent