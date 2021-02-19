There was one particular moment this week when you were almost synched into the real-time horror that James McClean and his family have to live through.

It was after 9am on Wednesday morning. Maybe breakfast was being finished up in your house. Maybe another day of working-from-home was starting. Maybe kids were being let off home-schooling because of something called mid-term break.

McClean was on Off The Ball’s online morning show, and against the backdrop of everyday life for most other people, McClean spoke about what everyday life is like for him.

He read out the latest threat against him that had been posted on his younger brother, Patrick’s, social media account overnight and which McClean had found out about that very morning. Hearing McClean himself read a threat that was made against him and his kids made for absolutely shocking and disturbing listening.

The post said: “I’m sorry what I said about you and your brother and your brothers’ kids I don’t want them to burn in a house fire I would much rather james go up in flames on a chair while his kids are tied opposite to him on two separate chairs forced to watch their dirty stinken fenian rebel b*****d of a dea burn to the crisp, maybe that’s better them dying in a house fire”.

James and his wife, Erin, ripped the skin off the abuse they’ve been subjected to for years through a series of radio interviews and social media posts over the past week.

On Instagram last weekend, McClean asked why the abuse he’s getting is not treated the same as other forms of bigotry: “ ...just to pose the question really, racism, gender, ethnic.. the list of discrimination that goes on is unacceptable right, my question is here… does being abused for being irish and anti irish abuse acceptable? Is it not popular enough to be seen to be acknowledged or spoke out about too? I have highlighted the abuse publicly on social media recently and the silence from everyone is deafening!”

It finally seemed like more people were listening to McClean. But why has it taken so long?

Most of us are familiar with the historical anecdotes and variations on the ‘NINA’ slogan – No Irish Need Apply – for those who moved to the UK for work and how young Irish footballers were treated.

“You were a “Paddy”, you were a “Mick”… if you were black you were black, if you’d big ears, you’d big ears, it was part of the banter like, so you had to take it,” said Brian Mooney – who played football in England from the early 1980s – in an interview for Irish Soccer Migrants: A Social and Cultural History (2017).

The book quotes Mary J Hickman’s paper The Irish in Britain: racism, incorporation and identity (1995).

Irish Soccer Migrants author Conor Curran wrote: “Hickman stated that there has been a general assumption throughout the historiography of racism that ‘because the Irish are white, because anti-Catholicism has faded, and because of cultural similarities, the Irish are able with great ease to assimilate to the ‘British way of life’.

“The emphasis placed on colour in debates about racism, particularly in those originating in America, has meant that the treatment of Irish people has usually been excluded from discussions of the topic. This also appears to be the case within the literature on racism in football, and the prevention of targeting of Irish players has not featured heavily in anti-racism campaigns within the English game.”

Gareth Farrelly was a 17-year-old kid from Dublin when he moved to England to play football with Aston Villa in 1992. Three years ago, Farrelly – who now works as a commercial litigation and sports lawyer with a law firm in Liverpool and is a member of the Premier League’s judicial panel – revealed the devastating effects of the bullying he said he endured at Villa in the 1990s from the coach Kevin McDonald.

Separately, Farrelly said this week he experienced “anti-Irish stuff. It was varying levels of comments at different times – it could have been linked to the Troubles, all sorts of elements around that, being Irish generally”.

Back then, Farrelly viewed any anti-Irish sentiment as part of his new life in England. “When you talk about the bullying stories that I’ve done previously, they were still relevant, and that was something that was really, really important to me not that this is any less important. But the point is it was part of who you were as a 17-year-old Dublin boy who moved to England,” Farrelly told the Irish Independent on Thursday.

“There would have been a big Irish contingent at Aston Villa at that time and in some ways you had alliances there. That kind of hazing or banter would have translated to everybody because what tended to happen in that environment is people would look for weaknesses. It was part of ‘how do we find a pressure point or a soft spot to be able to get at people?’

“I think times have changed in that respect but I think that’s just one element of it. I think that we’re dealing with something that’s incredibly complex. I think what we’ve seen in Covid is a really changing time, if you like, and that we are dealing now with player activism and strong individuals that are preparing to use their platforms in a positive way to call out what they believe to be racist, discriminatory or any form of social injustice as they see it. And I think that’s an incredible thing to see.”

Farrelly agrees that James and Erin McClean’s revelations over this past week about the abuse and bigotry they’ve been subjected to has hit home harder than any other time.

“Yes, it has, but I don’t think James is saying anything that he wasn’t saying previously. I think, sometimes, to actually have that impact and breakthrough with something there is a whole host of different elements that have to align… maybe the media weren’t ready to hear it or he was perceived in a different way to others with regards to what his beliefs were. And that has always happened in the media.”

The oft-used chorus-line is that McClean brings some of the abuse on himself. He says he regrets the Instagram picture he posted last year of him wearing a balaclava while speaking to his kids with the caption “Todays School lesson – History (and a smiley face)”.

His stance on not wearing the poppy is open season for those who’re not interested in understanding his viewpoint or history. David Meyler’s tweet this week that he was too “afraid” to publicly support McClean because he didn’t want that abuse “aimed towards me and my family” was an honest admission of fear.

McClean said on Wednesday that he’s been getting messages from current and former players about the anti-Irish abuse they’ve got.

“We should be proud to be Irish and not be abused for it – things like being called a Paddy, a Fenian, a leprechaun, a pikey. It’s not acceptable and we’re not going to accept it anymore,” McClean told ‘OTB AM’.

It’s nearly three years since the PFAI and Show Racism the Red Card called on the English and Scottish FAs “to investigate all incidents of anti-Irish discrimination”.

But it got to such a breaking point that the McCleans felt compelled to speak out again this past week which resulted in public messages of support from the FAI, the PFA and even the Taoiseach. But why has some anti-Irish sentiment or racism been brushed over in the past?

“Everybody will speak from where they’re sat,” Farrelly said. “You’re back to history, aren’t you? You’re back to the ease with which people can pass comment on somebody that they don’t know. You only have to look at the Ian Wright case (where a Kerry teenager admitted racially abusing Wright and escaped a criminal conviction). Ian Wright is incredibly articulate, passionate and vocal about what he’s gone through. And that’s horrific and is never acceptable.

“To try and separate these out – anti-Irish sentiment in one box, black racial abuse in the other – I think that there’s an intolerance within society and I think sport, football is a microcosm of that society. I think for years and years it was – like you’ve said – just get on with it (anti-Irish abuse) and I think people now are well: ‘No, something has to change’.

“The really interesting thing about pioneers – and I’ve dealt a lot with this – is that ‘pioneers get shot, settlers get rich’,” Farrelly added, using a variation on an old saying.

“Because the pioneer is the person that breaks the ground, aren’t they, but they’re very rarely there to benefit from the work they’ve done.”

Maybe others will benefit from McClean’s refusal to put up with abuse for being who he is. He’s told about how his son wants to be a footballer, just like him, and play for Stoke, just like him. And maybe he’ll also see that there’s a lot more to his dad than just a footballer.