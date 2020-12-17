| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mayo is the only team which can have the level of manic, chaotic energy capable of rocking Dublin

Ciarán Whelan

Green and Red will bring real challenge but champions have all the answers

CLEAN CATCH: Dublin&rsquo;s Brian Fenton catches a kick-out over Mayo&rsquo;s Séamus O&rsquo;Shea during last year&rsquo;s All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

CLEAN CATCH: Dublin&rsquo;s Brian Fenton catches a kick-out over Mayo&rsquo;s Séamus O&rsquo;Shea during last year&rsquo;s All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CLEAN CATCH: Dublin’s Brian Fenton catches a kick-out over Mayo’s Séamus O’Shea during last year’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

CLEAN CATCH: Dublin’s Brian Fenton catches a kick-out over Mayo’s Séamus O’Shea during last year’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Looking ahead to Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC final, you could be lured in by the ‘gambler’s fallacy’ – that incorrect belief that because a particular outcome occurred so frequently in the recent past that surely the next outcome will buck the trend.

Mayo will travel to Croke Park more in expectation than hope. They have to, with their confidence high after the nature of their display, specifically in the first half, against Tipperary in their semi-final.

However, the Connacht champions’ last victory, in either league or championship, against Dublin was back in 2012, when they defeated the then All-Ireland champions. Since then, the counties have collided 16 times and Mayo have never got the better of the Dubs.

Related Content

Privacy