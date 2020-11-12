| 11.7°C Dublin

Mayo ending their almost 70-year Sam Maguire 'curse' would round off a surreal year

Ciarán Whelan

James Horan has to be admired for how he has tried to restructure his Mayo team. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand

James Horan has to be admired for how he has tried to restructure his Mayo team. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Would anything encapsulate the surrealism of this year more than Mayo winning this year's All-Ireland and finally breaking their almost 70-year 'curse'?

They have their man on the way in the front door of the White House, now for the more difficult leg of the double – getting one of their own up the steps of the Hogan Stand in the Big Blue House!

Are they good enough? We’ll know more after Sunday's Connact decider in Pearse Stadium, Salthill. With the winner advancing to an All-Ireland semi-final against either Cork or Tipp, following last weekend’s shock eviction of Kerry, the path looks a lot clearer.

