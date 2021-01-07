| 0.7°C Dublin

Masterstroke paves the way for O'Connell to be a driving force in the Irish game for the next decade at least

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Nucifora elects to not 'waste a resource' like ex-captain as his set-piece input is badly needed

23 February 2018; Ireland assistant coach Paul O'Connell prior to the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at Donnybrook Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

23 February 2018; Ireland assistant coach Paul O'Connell prior to the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at Donnybrook Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Five years to the day since Joe Schmidt brought Andy Farrell on board as his defence coach, his successor recruited a similarly influential assistant coach to his own backroom staff.

In January 2016, much was made of the fact that Paul O’Connell's retirement had left a quiet dressing-room and that the former rugby league star, whose Lions tour speeches had become YouTube hits, would add some motivational oomph to proceedings.

Like Farrell, O'Connell has a name for rousing pre-game oration and at times his input on that front will be needed. But what the head coach wants from the former Ireland captain is his game knowledge, his empathy, and his renowned attention to detail as he comes on board for the remainder of the World Cup cycle.

