I played against Lionel Messi twice, played against Cristiano Ronaldo lots of times, usually in a Manchester derby… but Diego Maradona was truly the all-time great of the game.

Euro ’88 was the first tournament I really remember watching, I was nine years old. So my memory of Maradona winning the World Cup in ’86 is only from video. He was at his peak at Italia ’90 and as a teenager I saw him at the 1994 World Cup, when he was past his best.

What I loved about Maradona was how he played. Because he played as if it was just a game in the local park or in the schoolyard. The best player in those games would just get the ball and dribble past everyone.