Maradona - the artist who danced along that thin line between genius and madness, fearless and magnificent

His factory floor was the high-wire dissecting the worlds of genius and madness, a tight-rope where he danced and made magic, barrel-chested and belligerent, bandy-legged and brave.

Diego Maradona was an outlaw, an alley-cat, a streetfighter, a graffiti-artist, a shamanic child of a gritty netherworld where rulebooks existed only as toilet paper.

He died too young, yet it was a miracle he lived so long.

He was an addict, enslaved to all those phenomena that quickened the pulse or fired extra endorphins into his bloodstream: Alcohol, cocaine, danger, glory, women.

He was a poet, tormented and lyrical, creative and unstable, capable of conjuring stanzas of such scorching beauty that they were burned forever onto his audience’s hard drive.

Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup in 1986 (Carlo Fumagalli/AP)

Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup in 1986 (Carlo Fumagalli/AP)

He was a tragic Shakespearian hero – the Hamlet of the Pampas, a shantytown Othello – made flesh.

His was the hand of God and the foot of an even greater divinity.

He was born on the same date as Henry Winkler, The Fonz, the coolest guy in the room; he died on the same date as George Best, his twin as untamed, ungovernable laureate.

He was loved in that intense, bone-deep way only the most charismatic, flawed rebels are: Che Guevara in studded boots; Kurt Cobain strumming his 1959 Martin D-18E on a rectangle of grass; Ayrton Senna, contemptuous of danger, pedal forever to the floor, chasing the sun all the way to death.

In full flight, he was hypnotic, as supple and rhythmic and liquid in movement as Nuryev or Nijinsky.

He was a peacock, strutting and cocksure, insolently exhibiting the brilliantly splashed plumage of his vanities.

He hurtled through life as a million-mile-an-hour runaway train, caroming from the slumlands of La Boca to the edgy glamour of the Camorra’s Neapolitan turf, from triumph to scandal, from palace to rehab clinic, to a premature grave.

Unapologetic, defiant, impertinent, he announced in the late autumn of his life that among his dreams was to fist a second goal to an English net, this time with his right hand.

He seized the title deeds to the 1986 World Cup, made it his own, as dominant and mesmeric as The Tiger at Augusta in 1997, as Ali in the Kinshasa jungle, as Michael Jordan flying, immune to gravity, into a strobe-lit Chicago night.

One 5’5” man against the world, and the world never stood a chance.

In Naples, a marginalised, impoverished, underdog city of the Italian south, he found the brick-and-mortar version of himself: an impassioned, angry, fearless town thirsting for a messianic figure to lead them into the light.

The Ultras of the ramshackle San Paolo Stadium Curva B – the most devout worshippers at the Church of Diego – adored him with a religious fervour.

He was their deity, omnipotent, the King of Kings. And, in 1987, he parted seas and oceans of every hue, and led them, for the first time, to Serie A’s promised land.

In 1990, Italy played Argentina in the World Cup and, remarkably, in response to Maradona’s request, in Naples they went against their own blood and flew the South American nation’s blue-and-white triband from the rooftops.

He was part Ferrari, part short-limbed, darting salamander, part thrilling circus-juggler.

The eponymous documentary of his life, a masterwork by Asif Kapadia, offers an irresistible, sumptuous, glimpse at a world that was breathless, feral and frequently insane.

He was a risk-taker; on the field he forever dared to be different; he was unafraid of pursuing magnificent off-the-cuff fantasies; away from the game, in street clothes, he could not desist from sticking his head, time and again, into the jaws of the lion.

His feet were light sabres, weapons of blazing appeal, authors of good; but his impulses frequently belonged to the dark side.

He was routinely seduced by temptation, his chaotic, anarchic joyride through life was one where he was constantly searching for the next high.

He was bejewelled and tattooed, immune to the mellowing with age that comes naturally to men of lesser spirit.

So, well into his second half century, he would sit in the VIP seats, a diamond in his ear lobe, a beer in the hand that confounded Peter Shilton, uncoiling like a biblical serpent to fire a venomous “hijo de puta” (son of a whore) at the latest referee who had triggered his wrath.

He was unfiltered, a citizen of a planet that was a cold-house for PR spin.

He scored a second goal against England – slaloming past Peter Beardsley, Peter Reid, Terry Fenwick, Terry Butcher (twice) and Shilton as if they were ragdolls – as beautiful as any piece of Da Vinci or Michelangelo artwork.

Though he was brutalised by man-markers, though he took low blow and high fist, though studs were embedded in his flesh, though he lived with constant, debilitating pain, his spirit on the pitch was unquenchable.

They fouled him. He got up and went at them again. And again. And again.

He was the custodian of a competitive courage that was as intrinsic to his greatness as those sashaying limbs, his surge of acceleration, or the low centre of gravity that facilitated him in leaving opponents with twisted blood.

He was kind and loyal, generous and profligate one moment; rude and paranoid and terrifying the next.

But what lingers, as they lower him into the ground, is the artist on the high-wire, dancing along that thin line between genius and madness, fearless and magnificent.

A maverick, crazy-eyed poet whose hymns were truly touched by the hand of God.