Maradona - the artist who danced along that thin line between genius and madness, fearless and magnificent

Roy Curtis

A still from Asif Kapadia's documentary 'Diego Maradona' Expand

A still from Asif Kapadia's documentary 'Diego Maradona'

His factory floor was the high-wire dissecting the worlds of genius and madness, a tight-rope where he danced and made magic, barrel-chested and belligerent, bandy-legged and brave.

Diego Maradona was an outlaw, an alley-cat, a streetfighter, a graffiti-artist, a shamanic child of a gritty netherworld where rulebooks existed only as toilet paper.

He died too young, yet it was a miracle he lived so long.

