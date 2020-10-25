| 7.9°C Dublin

Liverpool's title is up for grabs now after loss of Van Dijk and sloppy performances since

John Aldridge

Liverpool's Fabinho in action with Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie during the Premier League clash at Anfield Expand

It feels like Liverpool are in a holding position now as they get used to life without Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool found a way to win against Sheffield United on Saturday night, but you could sense the opposition felt they had a chance with Van Dijk no longer part of the equation.

Another fine display from Mohamed Salah and a couple of well worked goals secured the three points against a spirited Blades side, yet there is a sense that Liverpool are still feeling groggy after all that has happened.

