| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Liverpool's title defence could be determined by Van Dijk's recovery timeline

Roy Curtis

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk leaves the game with an injury after a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Premier League match at Goodison Park Expand

Close

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk leaves the game with an injury after a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Premier League match at Goodison Park

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk leaves the game with an injury after a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Premier League match at Goodison Park

PA

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk leaves the game with an injury after a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Premier League match at Goodison Park

Had this mind-bending verdict been delivered by a judge and jury, Jurgen Klopp would have immediately instructed his legal team to lodge an appeal to the Supreme Court.

A review of the evidence begins with Jordan Pickford’s reckless, violent but bizarrely unpunished fifth-minute lunge at Liverpool’s master of the universe, Virgil van Dijk.

It concludes with the latest bewildering VAR freezeframe, the one that deems Sadio Mane offside by an invisible-to-the-eye pixel, denying Jordan Henderson what had appeared a decisive injury-time dagger thrust into Everton’s ribcage.

Related Content