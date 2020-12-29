| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Liverpool's need to sign a defender and Salah's deafening silence my biggest concerns heading into 2021

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is happy at Anfield (Michael Regan/PA) Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is happy at Anfield (Michael Regan/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is happy at Anfield (Michael Regan/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is happy at Anfield (Michael Regan/PA)

There can no be no doubt that Liverpool's entire season is on the line in the upcoming transfer window.

Word has been coming out of Anfield suggesting they are not looking to sign anyone next month, but it has to be a smokescreen because they simply have to sign a centre-half if they are serious about retaining the Premier League title.

Joel Matip’s injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion confirmed what we have all appreciated for some time now – it’s clear Liverpool have to spend money on a good quality defender.

Related Content

Privacy