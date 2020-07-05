Liverpool's heavy defeat by City could have lasting effect - and why I'm not buying Klopp's booze excuse

It was shocking to see Liverpool taken apart at the Etihad on Thursday night – and I fear their 4-0 defeat could have a lasting impact.

Jurgen Klopp could have claimed the defeat didn’t count for much as his side are already Premier League champions and this was an end-of-season game with little resting on it, but he didn’t try to hide his annoyance in his Sky Sports interview after the game.

This is a manager and team that have not had to deal with too many defeats in the last couple of years.

To go down to such a big loss against your greatest rivals for honours would have stung, make no mistake about it.

Speaking from personal experience, I also believe that result and the performance will live in the memories of both sets of players, as that was the starting gun being fired on next season.

City will be Liverpool’s chief rivals in all the major competitions when the new campaign gets underway in September – and when it comes to the game at the Etihad, there will be a few scars left from the last meeting.

On the other hand, Klopp may look to use the defeat as motivation to remind his players about what can happen when they switch off.

It was a shame that Liverpool turned in a performance like that against a team that has been on the back foot against them for a couple of years.

I look back on Liverpool’s 5-1 demolition of City in the Champions League quarter-final a couple of years back – it was a tie that sent shock waves through Pep Guardiola’s side and ensured they were terrified of Liverpool every time they played them.

Well, those City players will have a very different memory from their latest meeting with Liverpool, on a night when four players had probably their worst performances ever in a red shirt.

Andy Robertson was poor. Joe Gomez had a terrible game. Gini Wijnaldum didn’t look anything like the player we know he can be. And Roberto Firmino was disappointing, once more, as the central striker.

You can carry one or two players against most oppositions, yet trying to carry four against a top quality City side is just not on.

It was always likely to result in a roasting, and that’s what Liverpool got.

Fabinho was decent in midfield and while the result flattered them to an extent as Liverpool were the better side in the first 20 minutes and could have scored the first goal, they fell away pretty badly once City got their noses in front.

Klopp is a terrible loser and that is one of the reasons why he is a big winner, so he would not have slept too well on Thursday night after what he saw from his team.

This Liverpool side are too good to get beaten that heavily – and it wouldn’t surprise me if Aston Villa are used as a punchbag for the Premier League champions to vent their annoyance when they come to Anfield this afternoon.

Klopp will demand a response from his players.

Because, even though their main task for this season has been completed in glorious fashion, they should still be motivated to finish on a high and target a few records.

If I was in that Liverpool team, I’d be desperate to beat City’s record of 100 Premier League points and Mo Salah and Sadio Mane should be giving every last ounce to win the Golden Boot, which is one of the big prizes still up for grabs in the Premier League.

Liverpool were fantastic in their last home game against Crystal Palace and I would expect a similar performance on Sunday afternoon and in next Wednesday’s game against Brighton as that is what champions need to do.

Despite my strong words here, I remember being in this position myself in the 1987/88 season, when the great

Liverpool team I was a part of won the title with plenty to spar.

We then lacked a competitive edge in our final few matches.

That played into Wimbledon’s hands as we didn’t perform at our best and somehow managed to lose that season’s FA Cup final, with my penalty miss at Wembley haunting me to this day.

Klopp will now be keen to see his side build on the aura they have built around themselves over the last couple of years, because City will be lifted if they see any sign that Liverpool are slacking off or losing their focus.

Liverpool’s form in the final weeks before the lockdown was disappointing and now they have had a couple of poor performances since the league restarted, so it’s time to get the minds clear and focus on what really matters.

Champions have a duty to live up to their billing and Liverpool failed to do that against Manchester City three days ago. So the time has come to get back to business and set a few records.

Booze excuse is a joke

LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp suggested his side’s horrible performance at Manchester City had something to do with his players drinking too much beer as they toasted their Premier League title win – but I’m not having that!

Modern footballers don’t drink anything like the quantities of booze that were the norm in my playing days, especially on Ireland trips when the drink was flowing a little too readily at times.

So I don’t buy into the theory that the Liverpool players, who had a few beers after the title win was finally secured, were still affected by that a week later – and I’ll tell you a story to emphasise my point.

The Liverpool side I was a part of won the 1987/88 title comfortably and we went down to the PFA awards dinner determined to have a good time.

John Barnes was the Player of the Year and we wanted to toast his success, so we were not impressed when we got to the hotel in London and found ourselves stuck behind a massive speaker that blocked our view of everything.

Alan Hansen, our captain, was fuming and he went to the organisers and said we were all leaving, including Barnsey, if they didn’t move us.

After being told a table move was not possible, we said we will only stay if we get given free booze for the night and when they agreed to that, we instantly ordered a load of Bollinger champagne and got right into it.

The beer also flowed and I dread to think what the PFA paid for our bar bill that night, because we made them pay for sticking us on a crap table!

There were a few sore heads the next day, but we got right back to it because Nottingham Forest were coming to Anfield three days later and we wanted to be at our best against one of our big rivals at the time.

Well, we beat Forest 5-0 in a performance that is still spoken about to this day as one of the best ever seen in English football and it didn’t matter that all of us were hammered a few days before.

When you are young and fit, booze will not have a lasting effect on you and while I might struggle to get over a hangover now, it was no excuse for Liverpool’s no-show against City.