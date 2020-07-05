| 14.3°C Dublin

Liverpool's heavy defeat by City could have lasting effect - and why I'm not buying Klopp's booze excuse

John Aldridge

Kevin De Bruyne was also on top form in Manchester City's thrashing of Liverpool last Thursday (Dave Thompson/NMC Pool) Expand

It was shocking to see Liverpool taken apart at the Etihad on Thursday night – and I fear their 4-0 defeat could have a lasting impact.

Jurgen Klopp could have claimed the defeat didn’t count for much as his side are already Premier League champions and this was an end-of-season game with little resting on it, but he didn’t try to hide his annoyance in his Sky Sports interview after the game.

This is a manager and team that have not had to deal with too many defeats in the last couple of years.

