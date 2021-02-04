| 7.2°C Dublin

Liverpool's failure to do what United used to do is the main reason their reign as champions appears to be over

Richard Dunne

Fergie knew when to strengthen United, but Klopp missed a big transfer trick

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Photo: Paul Ellis/PA

Back when they were winning league titles, Manchester United's success was built on the knack of making their squad stronger when they were on top.

It was a brilliant strategy by Alex Ferguson. In signing certain players he didn't just make his own side stronger, but also weakened his rivals and as a player on opposing teams in that era, people like me could only watch as they strengthened through good deals in the transfer market.

It was the way United and Ferguson went about their business. Whether it was signing Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand from Leeds, Andy Cole from Newcastle, or Robin Van Persie from Arsenal, his signings were made at the right time and United got really good players who fitted into what they were trying to do while making their opponents weaker at the same time.

