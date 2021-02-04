Back when they were winning league titles, Manchester United's success was built on the knack of making their squad stronger when they were on top.

It was a brilliant strategy by Alex Ferguson. In signing certain players he didn't just make his own side stronger, but also weakened his rivals and as a player on opposing teams in that era, people like me could only watch as they strengthened through good deals in the transfer market.

It was the way United and Ferguson went about their business. Whether it was signing Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand from Leeds, Andy Cole from Newcastle, or Robin Van Persie from Arsenal, his signings were made at the right time and United got really good players who fitted into what they were trying to do while making their opponents weaker at the same time.

I know it’s harder to do that now, to buy from your rivals, but you still need to buy well and I don’t think that Liverpool’s recent signings have made them any stronger as a team. They just put bodies in their squad instead of buying a player who will put the players they already have under real pressure.

Wayne Rooney signing for Manchester United with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Photo: Gareth Copley/PA Wire

Wayne Rooney signing for Manchester United with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Photo: Gareth Copley/PA Wire

And the failure to do what United used to do is the main reason why Liverpool's reign as Premier League champions appears to be over after one season, with Jurgen Klopp admitting that his side are no longer contenders following that midweek loss to Brighton.

With the tempo they play at – and Liverpool have been a brilliant side to watch for the last three years – it was always going to be difficult for Liverpool to sustain that for a long period of time. And now maybe their time is up, until they can regroup and go again next season.

The injury to Virgil van Dijk made an already-existing problem even worse as Klopp tried to patch up his team. When you take someone like Jordan Henderson out of central midfield, you lose that bite and you end up with two units which are weakened, instead of just that central defensive position.

The front players at Liverpool haven't been firing as they had been previously. You hear people say that Firmino is a world-class striker, but you need your strikers to be scoring and Firmino doesn't score enough goals. It has all come crashing down at the same time – people got tired, their form dropped, and they looked weak at the back.

I have been saying for two years that Liverpool needed more depth in their squad, and it has been exposed now. Ferguson at United spotted where they needed a player in the near future but Liverpool were happy to just carry on.

I know they added Thiago, and maybe this debate would not be happening if everyone had stayed fit, but I still can't see Thiago fitting into that side as the main midfielder. He seems to struggle with the intensity, the pace, that Liverpool want to play at.

Ben Davies left Preston to join Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ben Davies left Preston to join Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

The defence has been found lacking as the players who came in were not of the same standard as Van Dijk - and he is world-class so of course he is hard to replace. Nathaniel Phillips has done reasonably well but he's not a top-four centre back, and Klopp should have added at least two players across the season for the last three years, but he didn't do it, particularly in defence.

Liverpool signed Kostas Tsimikas last year and he's barely played a game, Takumi Minamino was signed with a lot of fanfare and never played.

They just didn't strengthen well. They signed squad players who were not at the same level as their first team players and at a club like Liverpool, you can't afford to have that gap in quality.

You need 16 players fighting for a place in the side every week and Liverpool don't have that. They were lucky with injuries and suspensions last season, they had their first XI out on the pitch most weeks, but it's come to a head now.

I can't see Liverpool coming back into the race as, no matter how well they do in the rest of the season, with the way Manchester City are playing, I can't see them slowing up. City have just found their rhythm. Of course they could have a blip, any team can, but I can't see it happening.

Regardless of what happens on Sunday when they play each other, if you look at the two teams going forward, Liverpool aren't at their best. You could see Liverpool losing another two or three games, but I can't see City losing six games to allow Liverpool back in.

So it would be a miracle to see Liverpool being contenders again this year. They can come back next season, but only if they strengthen, especially at the back. I know they signed two defenders this week but I doubt they are the answer to their problems.

They have a load of centre halves now – Williams, Phillips, Davis, Ozan, Matip, Gomes, Van Dijk – but still don’t have a proper partnership at the back and they still need to sign a centre back in the summer.

They need to look at that front line as well. They have missed Jota but they badly need a proven scorer as they rely too much on Mo Salah and his form has been up and down this season. They will come back stronger, but only if they add to the squad.

Liverpool have an opportunity to reduce the gap, at least, on Sunday. But the Premier League already looks like a write-off for Liverpool while City just go from strength to strength.

Liverpool can be back challenging next season, if they do their off-field business well.

I ONLY saw the last ten minutes of the Manchester United-Southampton game in midweek and still saw three goals.

As a former defender, I looked at the players at the back for Southampton who seemed to be saying, ‘please, please, end this match now’ before they took any more punishment. They looked like they were completely shell-shocked, no idea where to go or what to do and I would worry about any team that loses 9-0 twice in a season.

But United deserve credit for the job they did. They seem to have recovered from their blip and look to have that confidence back.

United will be looking at the fixtures ahead now. They have Everton and West Brom before they play in the Europa League again but I can see them putting all their focus on the Premier League and maybe ignoring the Europa League. Given where United were two months ago, they are now in a great position to challenge for the title.

They need to move up to another level, the level that Manchester City are at. When I look at City I think ‘they’ll win today’.

I still don’t have the same confidence about United and they need to get into that rhythm as they are still an unknown quantity.

United could go 1-0 and and lose they could go 1-0 down and win 3-1. They still concede too many goals and then make it hard for themselves.

United are in a great position to mount a proper challenge, something I didn’t expect three months ago, but they need the reliability that City have and that United have lacked.

It was also a strange week for Shane Long, who left Southampton for Bournemouth on loan, and then saw the Bournemouth manager sacked before Shane could even play for him.

It is a drop in terms of the division, leaving the Premier League, but it’s still a good move for Shane, who just needs games at this stage of his career.

He will do well at Bournemouth. The problem with Shane is that people look at his goals record and they are critical, but his overall play is more valuable, I know from playing with him for Ireland how hard he works.

He does a lot of work that people on the outside don’t see, but that his teammates and his manager really appreciate.