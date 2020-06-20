Liverpool's aim should be to win the title on a record 109 points

Liverpool have made a mockery of their Premier League opponents this season and now comes the task of finishing the story in style.

The Covid-19 virus was Liverpool’s biggest opponent in recent months as the global pandemic came closer to halting their march to title glory than any of their rivals on the pitch, with the next few weeks offering Jurgen Klopp and his team a chance to cement their place in history.

We all recall the eulogies for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side as they became the first in the Premier League era to reach 100 points for a season when they won the title a couple of years back.

Guardiola was hailed as a master who had reinvented football, even though those singing his praises overlooked the fact he was handed £500m to build a team that were tipped to dominate English football for years to come.

Well, if you are the genius many people say you are, Pep – what does that make Klopp in a season when he has put you in your place in no uncertain terms by winning the Premier League with embarrassing ease?

Just two years on from that 100-point milestone being reached, all those records City achieved can be shattered by a great Liverpool squad that has banished the notion that Guardiola and his dream team are unbeatable.

Expand Close Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits training cannot properly prepare his players for the intensity of a Merseyside derby (Tim Goode/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits training cannot properly prepare his players for the intensity of a Merseyside derby (Tim Goode/PA)

To be 22 points ahead going into the final nine rounds of matches this weekend left the chasing pack red-faced, with each and every one of them shown up to be second rate compared to this Liverpool dream team.

I read my old pal Jamie Carragher in the Sunday World last weekend suggesting City are not as far behind Liverpool as the table might suggest, but there is no getting away from the domination Klopp has overseen.

What they need to do next is secure the legacy of a team that should go down in history as one of the best we have seen in English football, despite their disappointing exits in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Klopp won’t know how his side are going to perform as they get back into action against Everton on Sunday evening – and his champions-in-waiting owe it to themselves to make sure they finish this remarkable season on a high.

They should be aiming to break the 100-point barrier in their final nine games, they could target 100 goals if they hit top form and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane should be trying to fill their scoring boots as they go after the Golden Boot.

I’m sure Klopp will play a few young players in these nine matches and it would be good to give them some first-team experience, but I’d like to see Liverpool put nine more wins on the board to finish with a total of 109 points.

It would create a record that would stand the test of time and may never be beaten, as it would be as close to perfection as we have ever seen before in a major European league.

Expand Close Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will aim to make Liverpool sweat for their title in Sunday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will aim to make Liverpool sweat for their title in Sunday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park (Yui Mok/PA)

You might say these statistics don’t count for much, as the title win is all that matters, but the great champions leave their mark in the history books and this Liverpool team have a chance to do that over this strange summer that we are all living through.

Sunday evening’s game at Goodison Park will be one of the more curious occasions in the history of this great fixture, with Merseyside derby No 236 the first to be played without spectators in attendance.

It will feel different and the intimidation offered up by Everton fans at Goodison will be absent as fake crowd noise replaces the real thing on TV screens on Sunday.

What was once a friendly derby between the two great teams of my home city

has lost some of its charm in recent years, with Everton and Liverpool fans no

longer as jovial with each other as they once were.

The rivalry between red and blue in

Liverpool is nowhere near as nasty as it is when Manchester United are involved.

Yet this contest has certainly developed a prickly edge in the last decade and more, which has been a shame to see.

Liverpool fans would love to see their heroes get one of the two wins they need to confirm the title win in this fixture, but the strange atmosphere around this game might just give Everton hope of causing an upset.

Read More

They have not won a derby game in a decade and in manager Carlo Ancelotti, they have a tactician who proved he can make life difficult for Klopp’s men during his time in charge of Napoli.

Ancelotti sets his team up to nullify Liverpool’s strengths – and it worked for him on more than one occasion in the Champions League over the last couple of seasons.

Liverpool rarely looked at their best in those matches. But the question is whether he has the quality of players to replicate those tactics at Everton.

And all the evidence of this season is that he has not.

No, for me, if Klopp’s side can get back to anywhere near the form they showed before the lockdown, they will sweep to victory on Sunday.

So I am backing Liverpool to get the win that will set them up for a title-winning moment when Crystal Palace head for Anfield on Wednesday night.