Liverpool have endured a disastrous season but some of the criticism directed at Jurgen Klopp is justified

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Jordan Henderson after he leaves the pitch with an injury during last week's defeat to Everton. Photo: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Jordan Henderson after he leaves the pitch with an injury during last week's defeat to Everton. Photo: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Liverpool's train crash of a season needs to get back on track at Sheffield United tonight and the time has come for Jurgen Klopp to show some invention.

Every week seems to throw up another disaster for Liverpool, and this week has been no different.

The news that captain Jordan Henderson will miss most of the remaining games of this season with a groin injury was a hammer blow to a side already crippled by injuries to senior players.

