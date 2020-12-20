| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Liverpool can save £20-30million in the January transfer market and still win the title

John Aldridge

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their fourth goal with team-mates in the Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London Expand

Close

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their fourth goal with team-mates in the Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their fourth goal with team-mates in the Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London

Pool via REUTERS

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their fourth goal with team-mates in the Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London

Liverpool are top of the tree at Christmas once again and on the evidence of what we saw at Selhurst Park yesterday, they will be hard to knock off.

The 7-0 win against Crystal Palace may be one of the finest displays of finishing we have seen from Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp took over as manager and that is saying something given their recent history.

The champions only had eight shots on target at Palace and scored from seven of them, which is what this side is capable of when they are at their brilliant best.

Privacy